Romney’s courage is given its due

I would like to applaud the choice of US Senator Mitt Romney, Republican of Utah, for this year’s Profile in Courage Award to be given by the John F. Kennedy Library (“Romney gets Profile in Courage Award for impeachment vote,” Metro, March 27). I shall never forget seeing him step forward to make that difficult speech at the first impeachment trial of Donald Trump. You could see and feel the struggle in him, a man alone fighting to do what his conscience told him is the right thing to do though he knew all the harm that would come to him.

I had given up ever seeing such brave and principled acts anymore in Congress. In the midst of a Congress filled with cynicism, tribalism, bad faith, lies, hatred, and a failing sense of democracy, he restored my faith that day.