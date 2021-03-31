Center Robert Williams making the leap from reserve to starter

Daniel Theis was traded to the Bulls and Tristan Thompson has been out for nearly a month because of COVID-19 protocols. And even when both players were available, Williams had begun to thrive in a reserve role.

At the start of this season third-year big man Robert Williams was mostly deployed as Boston’s third center, and on some nights that meant he was hardly being deployed at all. But a lot has changed since then.

Now, he is Boston’s starting center, and he is embracing the larger role and the responsibility that comes with it.

“I feel like I’ve still got a pretty big jump ahead of me, just as far as pushing myself to be the best that I can be,” said Williams, who was a late scratch from Wednesday’s game because of a non-COVID-19 illness. “And for me, mostly it’s just about slowing down on the offensive and defensive end, slowing down and recognizing what’s in front of me.”

In Monday’s loss to the Pelicans, Williams played a career-high 32 minutes, 21 seconds, topping the 30-minute mark for the first time. He entered Wednesday’s game against Dallas averaging 7.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.

Advertisement

When he came off the bench earlier this season he thrived as a rim-running lob hunter. His job has shifted slightly while playing with the starting unit, where he is surrounded by talented scorers. He said he is primarily focused on helping create space for players such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. But he pointed out that this approach will also create chances for him near the hoop.

“Me getting them open is me getting myself open,” Williams said. “So, if I’m pinning down for Jayson Tatum, you’ve got to make a decision: You want the lob, or you want JT coming down the floor with a head of steam?”

Advertisement

Langford still working on conditioning

After being cleared to return by team doctors following his bout with COVID-19, Celtics wing Romeo Langford was held out against Dallas because of his conditioning level.

“Romeo’s just getting back, just getting his legs under him,” coach Brad Stevens said. “He worked out the other day, and I walked back in the locker room after answering all your questions and asked him how he felt. He said his legs felt like jelly, like, he hadn’t done anything for the better part of two-plus weeks. You’re not allowed to. And so, he is still ramping up.”

Langford missed the first half of the season after undergoing offseason wrist surgery. He was cleared to return on March 11 against the Nets, Boston’s first game after the All-Star break, but he tested positive for the coronavirus prior to the game. Stevens said it is unclear whether Langford will be available to face the Rockets on Friday.

Stevens said that Thompson is still a couple of days away from undergoing the necessary cardiac testing to determine if he will be cleared to return to games.

Brown, meanwhile, returned Wednesday after missing one game because of a hip contusion. Stevens said Brown suffered the injury during the Celtics’ win over the Bucks last Friday and was almost held out of Saturday’s game against the Thunder.

“He’s sore,” Stevens said. “Nothing big, but obviously he’s had a lot of burden all year.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.