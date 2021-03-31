Fenway Sports Group completes deal making RedBird and LeBron James partners

RedBird Capital Partners, James, and James’s longtime business associate Maverick Carter were three of five new FSG partners approved by MLB overnight. Wednesday’s official announcement included the two other partners, one well-known locally.

FSG now also has arguably the globe’s most recognizable and influential athlete, LeBron James, to help choose and close those deals.

Fenway Sports Group can now sign the checks it wants to write to expand its global sports portfolio after RedBird Capital Partners closed on its $750 million investment Wednesday morning.

Paul Wachter, the financial adviser to James, Carter, as well as FSG chairman Tom Werner, also became a partner.

The fifth new partner is Sam Kennedy, the Red Sox president and CEO who converted his long-term incentive-plan interests into an FSG stake.

With its massive investment, RedBird Capital Partners, led by founder and managing partner Gerry Cardinale, becomes the third-largest stakeholder in FSG, with its investment based on an FSG enterprise valuation of $7.35 billion. John Henry, who also owns the Globe, retains the largest stake as the principal owner, followed by Werner, with FSG president Mike Gordon now holding the fourth-largest amount of shares.

Henry, Werner, and Gordon remain atop the governance chart of FSG.

“Over the years, Fenway Sports Group has been able to attract a dedicated group of executives and partnerships seeking to compete for titles in the most challenging and rewarding landscapes,” the three said in a joint statement. “Our strategic partnership with Gerry and the entire team at RedBird will enhance our ability to pursue future growth opportunities in a more accelerated way but with the same selectiveness that has served us so well.”

James’s thoughts were not included in the release, but Carter indirectly referenced the fact that he and James are the first Black FSG partners.

“Working with Fenway Sports Group for the past decade has taught LeBron and me so much about the business on a global scale, and we’ve always believed it would lead to something bigger,” said Carter. “We are proud to be part of this iconic ownership group and are excited about the opportunities that come with that to continue creating change and empowering people of every race, gender, and background to be part of the process.”

Fenway Sports Group’s shopping list remains private, but it is exploring the acquisition of NFL and NBA franchises, another European soccer club, NHL, MLS, WNBA, and NWSL teams, plus sports betting, esports, and data analytics companies.

The statement from Henry, Werner, and Gordon concluded with a message for its customer base:

“To our fans and supporters: Winning continues to be the driving force for all of us. The growth of FSG as an organization allows us to further strengthen our resources and commitment to the communities we serve, and we look forward to having these talented new partners join us in the next chapter of FSG’s evolution.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.