Five Nationals players to miss Opening Day after one tests positive

“We’re still in the process of finding out exactly what their status is,” Rizzo said. “They’re certainly out for tomorrow’s game.”

Rizzo did not identify any of the six members of the organization who are involved.

A Washington Nationals player tested positive for COVID-19, and four teammates and a staff member have been quarantined after contact tracing on the eve of the regular season’s start, general manager Mike Rizzo said Wednesday.

The 2019 World Series champions — who finished tied for last in the NL East in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season — are scheduled to host the Mets Thursday night, with Max Scherzer facing Jacob deGrom in a matchup between pitchers who own a total of five Cy Young Awards.

Advertisement

“We will certainly have some roster decisions to make, depending on how this all shakes out,” Rizzo said in a video conference with the media.

The positive result came from a test conducted Monday, while the Nationals were still in Florida for spring training. Word of the test came a little after 1 a.m. Wednesday, after the team already had traveled home to the nation's capital, Rizzo said.

The flight home was where there was close contact between the five who are quarantining and the player who tested positive.

Scherzer said he was not on that team flight and traveled separately with his family.

The Nationals — who had planned to have a workout at their stadium on Wednesday, before it was called off because of rain — did not have a single player test positive during their six weeks of spring training camp in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Rizzo said the team underwent a new round of COVID-19 tests Wednesday, as was previously scheduled — a combination of rapid tests and MLB-mandated saliva tests.

Full parks by midseason?

Fans return to major league stadiums for openers Thursday amid pandemic attendance restrictions in most places, and commissioner Rob Manfred can envision filled ballparks by midseason.

Advertisement

Capacity will be limited to about 12 percent at the season’s start in Boston and Washington. Twelve teams are at 20 percent, Colorado at about 43 percent and Houston at 50 percent. The only team higher is Texas, at 100 percent.

“I hope by midsummer that we have ballparks that are unrestricted and we have full fan access,” Manfred said.

Umpire loses discrimination lawsuit

Umpire Ángel Hernández lost his lawsuit against Major League Baseball alleging racial discrimination.

The Cuba-born Hernández sued in 2017 in US District Court in Cincinnati, a case later moved to New York. Hired as a big league umpire in 1993, he alleged he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for crew chief. Hernández was made an interim crew chief last July at the start of the pandemic-delayed shortened season after a dozen umps decided to sit out.

Hernández claimed Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre had animus toward him dating to 2001 and that Torre bypassed Hernández for crew chief and World Series assignments. Hernández cited generally positive Field Evaluation Forms he had received.

Ex-Rangers closer has elbow surgery

Rangers reliever José Leclerc had ligament reconstruction surgery on his right elbow and will be sidelined up to 14 months.

Leclerc began the 2019 season as the Texas closer before he was demoted after a rough opening month. He made only two appearances last year before getting sidelined for the rest of the 60-game season by a shoulder injury. The elbow started bothering him during spring training in Arizona.

Advertisement

Cleveland bans Native American headdresses or face paint

While moving forward with a plan to change their name, the Cleveland Indians said they will not permit fans inside Progressive Field wearing Native American headdresses or face paint.

The team announced the fan dress policy for the 2021 season Wednesday in advance of Monday’s home opener against Detroit.

The team’s new policy states fans can be ejected or denied entrance for disorderly, unruly or disruptive conduct that includes “headdresses and face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions. Inappropriate or offensive images, words, dress or face paint must be covered or removed, and failure to do so may constitute grounds for ejection or refusal of admission.”

The Kansas City Chiefs announced a similar ban of headdresses at Arrowhead Stadium last year.

Cleveland fans will still be allowed to wear caps and clothing featuring Chief Wahoo, the team’s contentious mascot. The team removed the smiling, red-faced Wahoo caricature from its game jerseys and caps two years ago but still sells merchandise with its image.

The Indians said earlier this year that they are changing their name for the first time since 1915, joining a nationwide movement to ban racist symbols and slogans. The name change will not take effect until the 2022 season at the earliest.



