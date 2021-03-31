Goals from Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak send Bruins past the Devils in shootout

Good news: They reminded themselves they can do that.

The Bruins knew their young defense would have growing pains. They hoped there wouldn’t be too many nights like Tuesday, where they’d have to outscore their issues.

In a wild, high-event affair, Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak scored in the shootout to lift the Bruins to a 5-4 win, and their highest offensive total since March 5.

Giveaways, sloppiness on the breakout and lack of attention to detail by the Bruins (18-9-5) helped the Devils build a pair of two-goal leads, but a pair of third-period strikes from BU buddies Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk tied the score, the latter coming with 4:00 left.

Advertisement

A pair of patient cutbacks from Coyle and Pastrnak, and the fine work of Jaroslav Halak (31 saves) let 2,191 leave happy.

Devils netminder Mackenzie Blackwood, off his 40-save shutout on Sunday, proved he was human. But he stopped one-time bombs from Pastrnak and Craig Smith in the final minute of regulation, each from 29 feet out. His teammate, Jesper Bratt, batted away a would-be winner in overtime.

It was back and forth for most of the night. The Bruins produced a season-high 48 shots, allowing 35.

Trailing, 4-2, entering the third period, the Bruins survived a scare early in the period when McAvoy was hobbled by a Damon Severson slapper off the outside of his left boot. He departed for the room, but quickly returned. At 10:42 of the third, he smacked home a rebound of a Smith shot to cut New Jersey’s lead to 4-3.

Smith, riding in Pastrnak’s spot on the top line for the final two periods, was effective.

The power play, on an 0-for-9 skid coming in, got a goal from the returning Brad Marchand. But it couldn’t produce late in the third period, when McAvoy drew a high stick with the Bruins down a goal.

Advertisement

No matter. With Nick Ritchie screening in front, Grzelcyk rifled home his third of the season to tie it.

▪ The last time the Bruins were shut out in back-to-back games: Nov. 1 and 3, 2009, on the road vs. the Rangers and Red Wings — the sixth and seventh games of Brad Marchand’s career. It did not happen in his 781st, coming off a 1-0 loss to the Devils. It was the defense that was an issue.

▪ The Bruins were down, 4-2, after 40 minutes. They permitted the visitors to come cruising toward Jaroslav Halak (19 saves), who faced fast-moving forwards, tips on the doorstep, and a few gifts from Jeremy Lauzon, who had his toughest night of the season.

▪ After firing blanks Sunday, the Bruins pressured on the opening shift. But a poor outlet up the middle from Lauzon, whose off-target feed clanked off Patrice Bergeron’s skates, let P.K. Subban snap it behind the pair of Lauzon and Charlie McAvoy. Manchester-by-the-Sea’s Miles Wood whipped it past Halak at 1:28 of the first.

▪ The Bruins tied it with some puck luck at 5:55, when Nick Ritchie’s heavy snapper from the right wing found a hole in Blackwood’s webbing. It was the 10th of the season for Ritchie, who is in double digits at the quickest pace of his six-year career. In 2016-17, when he scored a career-high 14, it took him 43 games. In 2017-18, he got there in 74.

Advertisement

▪ The puck luck wasn’t there at 9:34 of the first, when the Devils went up, 2-1. An outlet from behind the Devils’ net bounced off bodies and to winger Michael McLeod, who raced past Matt Grzelcyk and tucked a backhander past Halak. The fourth line, particularly a late-arriving Trent Frederic, was caught in the wash.

▪ From nearly tied to two down, the Bruins went in the opening minutes of the second. Ritchie almost had his 11th at the 1:01 mark of the second, tipping home a Grzelcyk shot from the point. The goal was quickly waved off, since David Krejci was interfering with Blackwood. Less than three minutes later, it was Travis Zajac getting his stick on a drive from out high. Connor Clifton couldn’t handle him.

▪ A moment after the 3-1 goal, Halak had to blocker away a breakaway bid from Wood, who rocketed past McAvoy. New Jersey continued to come flying into Halak’s kitchen.

▪ Midway through the second, Marchand had enough. He got hot at Ty Smith, tossing the defenseman’s helmet after a scrum in front of Blackwood. He took a seat for roughing. He was back there again a few minutes later for the same reason, along with Bratt after the two traded shots, dropped the gloves and tossed each other to the ice. Referees Garret Rank and Dan O’Rourke interpreted it as a wrestling match.

▪ The Bruins were fortunate they did. The Bruins had a power play after Krejci drew a slash at 14:07. Marchand reloaded, took a cross-ice feed from Bergeron and ripped it blocker side.

Advertisement

▪ Lauzon’s struggles killed the momentum. Off a faceoff win, the 23-year-old put it on the stick of Bruin-destroyer Kyle Palmieri, who potted his fifth goal in six games (5-1—6) against Boston this season, making it a 4-2 game.





Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.