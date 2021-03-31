Men’s Final Four analysis: All signs point to a perfect Gonzaga finish

Houston and UCLA, the two other Final Four teams, are just getting in the way of the matchup we all want to see, and it’s doubtful there will be any upsets.

Then we could have Gonzaga playing Baylor in the NCAA men’s basketball championship game in a highly anticipated meeting of the two best teams of this pandemic-ridden season.

By rule, the NCAA is required to play the national semifinals Saturday, but can we just move along to Monday night?

There are several reasons. First of all, Gonzaga has been dominant in winning its four tournament games by an average of 24 points. In fact, the Zags (30-0) have won their last 27 games by double digits, which is a Division 1 record.

Secondly, Baylor (26-2) has had its share of dominance, too, breezing through the first two rounds against Hartford and Wisconsin, but the Bears also have shown great resilience. Challenged by Villanova in the Round of 16, Baylor turned up the defensive pressure in the second half and won going away, 62-51.

In the South Region final, the Bears held off an Arkansas comeback and beat the Razorbacks, 81-72. This is a mentally tough team.

Then you have Houston and UCLA. Both just lucky to be here.

Houston is in the Final Four for the first time since 1984, the days of the Phi Slama Jama teams that went to three straight. It was somewhat bittersweet because the Cougars didn’t win any titles and suffered the heartbreaking, buzzer-beating loss to North Carolina State in 1983. (Today, the officials would have reviewed the last shot for 10 minutes and put :00.2 back on the clock for one final play.)

However, don’t confuse this group with that one. Houston easily could have lost to Rutgers in the second round. The Cougars trailed, 58-49, with 4:55 left, but Rutgers would score only one more basket and Houston escaped, 63-60. After routing Syracuse in the Sweet 16, Houston squandered a 17-point lead before desperately pushing back and beating lowly regarded Oregon State, 67-61.

Houston (28-3) has the look of a team past its peak, and was fortunate that its tournament opponents were double-figure seeds.

What Houston has going for it are rugged defense and offensive rounding. The Cougars are up against an equally rugged defensive team, but Baylor is a much more skilled offensive team. The Cougars’ hope for victory is a low-scoring, ugly game.

It can easily be argued that UCLA shouldn’t be in the tournament at all after finishing the regular season with three straight losses and being eliminated in the first round of the Pac 12 tournament by Oregon State. The Bruins were assigned to the First Four, where they had to rally from an 11-point deficit to beat Michigan State in overtime.

Their last two victories in the NCAA Tournament have been impressive, though.

Guard Johnny Juzang, who has had an inconsistent career — first at Kentucky and this season at UCLA — is suddenly playing to his potential, showing great outside shooting skill. His 28 points in the 51-49 victory over Michigan made him the first player to score at least half his team’s points in the NCAA Tournament since Oscar Robertson in 1960.

The Bruins (22-9) have adopted a hard-nosed defensive style that resembles the teams coach Mick Cronin had at Cincinnati.

However, they are now faced with Gonzaga, a phenomenal offensive team. In this age of 3-point reliance, the Zags are devastating on 2-pointers, converting 63.6 percent. Sophomore center Drew Timme makes 67.1 percent of his.

The Zags have multiple threats, especially sharpshooter Cory Kispert and aggressive point guard Jalen Suggs. They average 91.6 points per game. UCLA will try to slow the game down and make it low-scoring. It’s the Bruins’ only hope.

Gonzaga vs. Baylor is the best result, because then we will have a matchup of the two teams who have played the best all season.

This is Baylor’s first time in the national semifinals since 1950, but things were a lot different then. It was an eight-team tournament, and the semifinals and championship were played at different sites. There was no real “Final Four.’'

Baylor and Gonzaga were scheduled to play in the regular season Dec. 5 in Chicago, but a positive COVID-19 test among Gonzaga’s players forced a cancellation.

Gonzaga would be favored Monday night, and rightfully so, but Baylor has a great three-guard force — Jared Butler, MaCio Teague, and Davion Mitchell — that is difficult to contain offensively and disruptive defensively. They are outstanding shooters, and Baylor leads the nation in 3-point field goal percentage.

The Bears will make this difficult, but Gonzaga just has too many options to counter the Baylor defense, plus the talent and skill advantage near the basket.

The last team to finished as an undefeated NCAA men’s champion was Indiana in 1976. Gonzaga will make history by duplicating that with a victory Monday night.

