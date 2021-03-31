Milton girls’ volleyball rallies to register historic win over Newton North

“It’s one of those programs that sets the bar really high,” Mirable said of Newton North, which has won three state championships in the last eight seasons. “They’re always someone that we’re trying to compete with and reach that level. They’ve set a really high bar for a really long time. We have a ton of respect for them.”

After dropping the first set to visiting Newton North, Milton stormed back for a 19-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-21 Bay State Conference win at Copeland Field House. It marked the first win over North in the seven-year tenure of Al Mirable and the first for the program over the Tigers since the mid-1990s.

On a night in which the Milton girls’ volleyball team honored its graduating seniors, the Wildcats recorded a victory for the ages.

After dropping the first set despite having an 11-5 lead at one point, the Wildcats (7-2) captured the next three, none more important than a second set in which Milton prevailed in a tiebreaker after a Katie Eckardt kill broke a 24-all tie and a Newton North hit went long to even the match at 1-apiece.

“There was a lot of emotion on our side,” Mirable said. “We had to adapt our emotion and it took us a little while to get that in check.”

The Wildcats cruised past the Tigers (4-5) in the third set before finding themselves in another back-and-forth affair to close things out. Clinging to a 22-20 lead, Milton recorded a point off a block from Sophia Manning and a kill from senior Avery Liou to reach match point.

The Tigers answered with a point off an errant Wildcat serve, but Liou finished off the victory with an exclamation point, delivering a kill down the left sideline.

“Avery took a really gutsy swing and it was perfectly placed down the line with power,” Mirable said.

Eckardt led the Wildcats with 14 kills, followed by Liou with 12.

Belmont 3, Reading 0 — Katherine Bai struck for eight kills and went on a 10-point serving run, including four aces, to help the Marauders (2-3) sweep the Rockets in the Middlesex League.

Braintree 3, Brookline 0 — Senior captain Alexa Gay had 14 digs, 4 aces, and 6 kills and classmate Jackie Diegel had 15 digs, 3 kills, and an ace for the Wamps in a Bay State Conference win over the Warriors.

Concord-Carlisle 3, Westford 0 — Senior Lily Sills posted a strong all-around game for the Patriots (7-0) with 8 kills, 9 digs, 5 blocks, and 3 aces in a Dual County League win over the Grey Ghosts.

Essex Tech 3, Whittier 0 — Senior Molly Wetherbee had 12 kills and a pair of aces for the Hawks (8-0) in a Commonwealth Athletic Conference victory.

Fairhaven 3, Somerset Berkley 0 — Lily Thomas went 11 for 13 from the service line with four aces for the Blue Devils (1-1) in a South Coast Conference win over the Raiders.

Hopkinton 3, Westwood 1 — Led by juniors Kate Powers (10 kills, 5 blocks, and 2 aces) and Sam Berenson (34 digs), the hosts Hillers (6-1) rallied from one set down to claim a Tri-Valley win, 23-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-20.

Lowell Catholic 3, Mystic Valley 1 — Antonia Mukiibi had six aces and 15 digs and Molly Trainor had nine kills for the Crusaders (5-3) in Commonwealth Athletic Conference play.

Needham 3, Natick 1 — Behind 16 kills from Lila Carr and 46 assists from Kaitlyn Wong, the Rockets (9-0) won their 28th straight game as the hosts dealt the visiting Redhawks their first Bay State Conference loss.

Boys’ indoor track

Triton 46, Pentucket 40 — The Vikings’ 4x400 relay team consisting of Reilly Gagnon, Griffin White, Parker Burns, and Graham Stedfast posted 3:37.50 to win the event. Other Triton event winners include Bryan Nichols (1,000), Matt Olson (high jump), White (mile), and Stedfast (600 meters).

Girls’ indoor track

Pentucket 57, Triton 29 — In a first, hosting an indoor track meet outdoors, the Pentucket girls opened the Fall II season with the Cape Ann win. Pentucket’s Kinneal Dickens won two events (55 hurdles and shot put) while Reese Gallant (55 meters), Syeira Campbell (300 meters), and Emily Rubio (high jump) each took an event. Gallant, Rubio, and Campbell also ran on the winning 4x400 relay.

Boys’ soccer

Blue Hills 9, Southeastern 1 — Junior Mike Toscano netted a hat trick and senior Aidan McFadden scored twice for the Warriors, who scored all nine of their goals in the second half. Juniors David Verissimo, Jean Fontil, and Markens Charles and sophomore Josh Norton all had single strikes in the Mayflower League win.

Andrew Lin also contributed.