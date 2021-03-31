Robert Kraft shares his thoughts on the Patriots’ free-agent spending, quarterbacks, and recent drafts

The Patriots owner cited New England’s expansive salary-cap space as the main reason for the surge.

Bill Belichick’s free agency spending spree landed New England two top-tier tight ends, a renewed defensive presence, and confidence for fans that the 2021 season will end better than 2020 did.

The way Robert Kraft see it, the Patriots had an opportunity and they took it.

“This was a unique time,” he said Wednesday. “This year I think if there was ever a year to do it, would be [this year].”

But the free-agent blitz hasn’t solved all of Kraft’s problems.

The quarterback position remains a question mark: Will Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham start in Week 1? Is Kraft happy with those options? He said it’s not as simple as that.

Advertisement

When it comes to Newton, “I’m not sure he had the proper weapons around him last year,” Kraft said. “And then he got COVID. There were a lot of things that happened.”

As for Stidham, Kraft thinks he’s never “really gotten a fair shot. So we’ll have to wait and see what happens.”

Translation: He and Belichick aren’t revealing their plans.

One place the Patriots could look for a quarterback of the future is April’s draft, for which they hold 10 picks, including the No. 15 overall choice.

Kraft said he hasn’t been happy with what’s come out of the draft in recent years.

“I don’t feel we’ve done the greatest job in the last few years,” he said. “I hope and really believe I’ve seen a different approach this year, and in the end, it all comes out with what happens on the field.”

Kraft cited the difficulties of the draft — you don’t know for a few years if it was a success or not — and the need to hit on the right players to build a team around.

Advertisement

“If you want to have a good, consistent, winning football team, you can’t do it in free agency, you have to do it through the draft,” he said. “Because that’s when you’re able to create, get people with great talent, whether it’s Willie McGinest or Tom Brady, to get them at price so you can build a team and be competitive.

“Once they get to their first contract, if they’re superstars, you can only balance so many of them. So really the teams who draft well are the ones who will be consistently good.”

Speaking of Brady, any regret after watching him win another title with the Buccaneers?

“Look, I would have loved for him to retire as a Patriot, everybody knew that,” Kraft explained. “But in life, things just happen in a way that you have to balance. After 20 years, I thought he was entitled to make a decision that was what he thought was best for him. And as you know, we gave him the ability to do that.

“It’s like marriages sometimes. No one knows on the outside everything going on and you try to balance.”

Would Kraft have done things differently knowing what he knows now about how the 2020 season played out?

“I’ll make this commitment to any player in the future — anyone who spends 20 years with us and helps us go win six Super Bowls,” he said. “Look, we could have, contract-wise, kept him in our camp, but it’s just not the right thing. Naturally, we want to win, but who knows what would have happened if he stayed here?”

Advertisement

Brady will return to Foxborough during the 2021 season because the Buccaneers have a date with the Patriots during the regular season. Kraft hopes the stands at Gillette Stadium will be full by then.

On Tuesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he anticipates full attendance at NFL games this fall thanks to the accelerated vaccine rollout across the country. A key part of that rollout in the New England region has been Gillette Stadium, the first mass vaccination site to open in Massachusetts.

Kraft said the number of vaccinations happening per day could be upped in Foxborough, so long as there’s enough supply. He estimates nearly a half-million people could be vaccinated at the stadium before the season begins.

That kind of work makes him proud of his team ownership, especially when he thinks back to what his late wife Myra thought when he bought the team in 1994.

“She did a little math for me,” he said. “I paid so much for the team that was losing money, and I told her that if we did a good job, we would be able to impact our community in ways that just giving a donation couldn’t. So I hope she’s smiling right now.”

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.