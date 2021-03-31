fb-pixel Skip to main content

See the schedule for the Red Sox’ Opening Day ceremonies

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated March 31, 2021, 12 minutes ago
The final touches are being placed on the field at Fenway Park ahead of Opening Day.
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Opening Day is nearly here, and the Red Sox have released the schedule for Thursday’s ceremonies.

At Fenway Park, Gates will be open two hours (12:10 p.m.) before the game for all fans, who are asked to be in their seats by 1:30 p.m., with the festivities beginning at 1:40 p.m.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m.

After both teams have been introduced, Springfield native Michelle Brooks-Thompson will perform the national anthem. Three aircrafts flying out of New England states will participate in the flyover — an F-15 from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts, an F-35 from Vermont’s Air National Guard (the Green Mountain Boys), and a Tanker plane from Pease Air National Guard Base in New Hampshire.

The Boston Fire Department A Capella Quartet will sing God Bless America in the middle of the 7th inning. More than 100 healthcare workers will be in attendance.

NESN will broadcast the ceremony as well as the game, beginning with its pregame show at 12:20 p.m.

