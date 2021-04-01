HomeFront: Godzilla in a ‘playground fight,’ Michelle Pfeiffer in Paris, plus Hemingway and Maxwell

FILM: Judging by the cast, this week’s major new release could be an Oscar-bait courtroom drama or an “Oceans”-style caper, but it’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which Globe film critic Ty Burr gives 3 stars. “The fact that I watched the new movie two days ago and can barely remember a thing about it — other than that a giant lizard and a big ape have a colossal playground fight — is not a criticism but a recommendation.”

Welcome back to HomeFront, where we’re waiting for our vaccine eligibility to kick in and boiling down our long-term plans to eight words: hug all the people, pet all the dogs. Meanwhile, our entertainment options continue to multiply like Easter bunnies. Read on for a slew of expert suggestions.

Idris Elba stars in “Concrete Cowboy,” which carries “an authenticity that anchors it in history and the soul of an actual place,” Burr writes. The Black cowboy community of Philadelphia — you read that right — is the setting for an all-too-familiar coming-of-age story elevated into 3-star territory by the “real locations and real urban cowpokes in the supporting cast.”

A “warm and funny-sad tale of an impossible woman exploring the possibilities of feeling,” “French Exit” earns 3 stars from Burr. Michelle Pfeiffer plays an upper-crust New York widow with money woes fleeing to Paris and surrounded by eccentrics. The film isn’t for everyone, but if you can handle the quirk, Pfeiffer’s “performance is glorious in a major key of scornful hauteur and a minor key of self-pity.”

“[W]hen you’re working on something that’s this good and you’re surrounded by such an amazing ensemble of actors, and you love your director and you love the material, it just feeds you,” Pfeiffer says in a wide-ranging Q&A with the Globe’s Mark Shanahan. “Then you collapse after.”

“[T]he best performances in any given year aren’t always in the feature films,” writes Burr, who dips into the “Oscar Nominated Short Films” and finds multiple gems. The animated selections are as affecting as their live-action counterparts, if less timely — many of the latter “bristle with fury at armed figures of authority.” The documentary nominees “cover much of the world,” says the Globe’s Mark Feeney — Los Angeles, France and Germany, Yemen, and Hong Kong.

TV: The latest from Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, “Hemingway,” runs into an unusual issue, says the Globe’s Mark Feeney: “an excess of material.” Its “family snapshots, vintage photos, newsreels, television broadcasts, home movies, numerous magazine covers, and newspaper front pages” complement interviews with subjects including John McCain. “Hemingway, who started out as a newspaper reporter, was nothing if not good copy.”

In the 40 years since “Brooklyn Bridge,” Burns has built “a body of work with numerous remarkable moments,” writes Feeney. He singles out six series Burns has directed or co-directed, among them “Jazz” and “Baseball” — featuring a timely shot of Fenway Park (”Play ball? Play ball!”) — “along with a remarkable voice.”

The stand-up comedians in the documentary “Hysterical” have one thing in common: they’re women. “I wanted to explore what it’s like to feel vulnerable in that space, standing onstage alone as a woman and having to go on the road to practice your craft,” director Andrea Blaugrund Nevins tells Globe correspondent Stuart Miller. “These women have a lot to say and it’s all first-hand.”

Maxwell Saad Amer

MUSIC: The Omnipop column returns with a look at “Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite,” the R&B luminary’s debut album, which turns 25 this year. “[H]is influence on contemporary R&B can’t be overstated, with artists like H.E.R. and Gallant absorbing his combined ideals of studio perfection and exploratory composition,” Globe correspondent Maura Johnston writes.

The artists’ collective Groupmuse is planning its postpandemic future by thinking beyond private concerts of Western classical music. “We’re really targeting musicians who aren’t necessarily taken care of by larger institutions,” violinist Kiyoshi Hayashi tells the Globe’s A.Z. Madonna. “We’re seeing if we can provide this community that can give them the resources and whatever they need to thrive as musicians and as people.”

LOVE LETTERS: Ready for a fresh start? Aren’t we all? The theme of Season 5 of the Love Letters podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “New Beginnings.” Launching April 6, episodes tell stories about love that’s new, revived, reinvented, and full of hope. Get a dose of optimism! Listen here.

THEATER: As the pandemic-battered local theater scene regains its footing, women will take the lead. “This is a really important moment,” Bevin O’Gara, New Rep’s interim executive artistic director, tells Globe theater critic Don Aucoin. The movement that has been made in terms of female representation in leadership positions will also hopefully lead the way for further BIPOC representation as well.”

Melinda Lopez has an unexpected take on “Young Nerds of Color,” which draws on dozens of interviews with scientists and will be workshopped during the Brit d’Arbeloff Women & Science Theater Festival. “I think of the piece itself as a kind of composition,” the playwright tells Globe correspondent Jacquinn Sinclair. “I have not written the text, but I have composed it and arranged it so that we have these scientists in conversation.”

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times, including 10 expert tips to help you make lasting changes that stick after life moves on to the next normal. Sign up for the newsletter here.

Yuri Shimojo’s "Vine." Yuri Shimojo

VISUAL ART: In the wake of the 2011 Fukushima earthquake, New York-based Japanese painter Yuri Shimojo coped through her art. The resulting series, “Memento Mori,” resonates in pandemic times, writes Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. “Evocations of death in ‘Memento Mori’ make its references to life — its sensuality, its cycles — tender and dear.” At Praise Shadows Art Gallery in Brookline.

The building many New Yorkers still think of as “the old Whitney” is now the Frick Madison. Six blocks and a world away, it’s a temporary refuge from renovations at the over-the-top Frick Collection. “This is [Marcel] Breuer’s building in its best iteration, as a clarifying device,” writes Globe art critic Murray Whyte. “Loosed of its gilded cage, the Frick Collection is now just that: a collection, liberated to shine.”

OUTDOORS: As spring settles in and migration picks up, this is a perfect time to try birding. “The entry requirements are minimal, the rewards greater than just seeing an interesting owl,” writes Ty Burr, who offers a ton of good advice and enlightening links. “When it’s done right, you can feel yourself become one with the world instead of standing apart from it.”

Feeling introspective? Skip the birds and seek out a labyrinth. “Walking meditation, supported by the labyrinth, creates a space to be in the moment,” Dr. Darshan Mehta of Mass General tells Globe correspondents Diane Bair and Pamela Wright, who suggest four local destinations. “It’s a practice of returning to a sense of balance and grounding and your own inner strength.”

BOOKS: Rickie Lee Jones “has access to a sometimes frighteningly deep well of feeling,” a powerful resource the singer-songwriter brings to her new memoir, “Last Chance Texaco.” Writes the Globe’s Matthew Gilbert, “The book is a bit like a Rickie Lee Jones song, with the comic vignettes, the cosmic thoughts, the murky and addled nights, the lonely tragedies, and the awaited redemptions.”

PROJECT TAKEOUT: The Globe’s Project Takeout encourages readers to support local independent restaurants, which need a hand returning to some sense of normal and a level of vaccination that makes eating indoors feel safer. This week, hungry Globe staffers range around the area and the planet with seafood in Rockport, Nepali fusion in Winchester, and Vietnamese in the Fenway. See other readers’ favorites and suggest your own here.

Allston’s Kimchipapi Kitchen is one of the few local spots serving Korean-style corn dogs, but the “incredibly delicious” street food and its social-media-friendly “cheese pulls” are only part of the story, says Globe restaurant critic Devra First. The fried chicken “is great, particularly sandwiched on a Hawaiian sweet roll with spicy mayo and pickled cucumbers,” and “the bowls are the heart of the matter.”

BUT REALLY: The “Jeopardy!” merry-go-round spins again and lands on Shailene Woodley’s fiancé — fine, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose turn as guest host starts Monday. The Internet really wants LeVar Burton to take over for the late Alex Trebek, and he hasn’t even landed a tryout. Yet. What’s that about, producers?

