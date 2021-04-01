Local bestsellers for the week ending March 28

1. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Knopf

2. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

3. The Four Winds Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s

4. The Consequences of Fear Jacqueline Winspear Harper

5. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead Books

6. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

7. The Committed Viet Thanh Nguyen Grove Press

8. We Begin at the End Chris Whitaker Holt

9. Transient Desires Donna Leon Atlantic Monthly Press

10. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Atria

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race Walter Isaacson S&S

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

3. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

4. The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together Heather McGhee One World

5. Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage Anne Lamott Riverhead Books

6. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

7. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain George Saunders Random House

8. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need Bill Gates Knopf

9. The Splendid and the Vile Erik Larson Crown

10. Keep Sharp Sanjay Gupta S&S

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

2. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

3. The Rose Code Kate Quinn Morrow

4. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

5. Deacon King Kong James McBride Riverhead

6. The Book of Longings Sue Monk Kidd Penguin

7. Shuggie Bain Douglas Stewart Grove Press

8. Writers & Lovers Lily King Grove Press

9. Later Stephen King Hard Case Crime

10. Interior Chinatown Charles Yu Vintage

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. Nomadland Jessica Bruder Norton

3. Minor Feelings Cathy Park Hong One World

4. The Body Keeps the Score Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

5. Becoming Michelle Obama Crown

6. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

7. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

8. Hood Feminism Mikki Kendall Penguin

9. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

10. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes Sam Sifton Ten Speed Press

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, March 28. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.