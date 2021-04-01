There’s more than a little originality in the latest ‘CSI’ retread

Yesterday I was kidding about “This Is Pus” and “Ellen’s Game of Game of Thrones” premiering this week, even if they might have seemed ever so slightly possible.

Today, I’m not kidding. CBS, the reigning monarch of procedural series, the murder capital of network TV, the home base for serial killers and the obsessed cops who need them, is going back at “CSI.” The channel has ordered a new series that is both a sequel to the original Las Vegas-set “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and a revival of same. It’s a sevival, to help with CBS’s survival.