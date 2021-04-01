There’s more than a little originality in the latest ‘CSI’ retread

Yesterday I was kidding about “This Is Pus” and “Ellen’s Game of Game of Thrones” premiering this week, even if they might have seemed ever so slightly possible.
Today, I’m not kidding. CBS, the reigning monarch of procedural series, the murder capital of network TV, the home base for serial killers and the obsessed cops who need them, is going back at “CSI.” The channel has ordered a new series that is both a sequel to the original Las Vegas-set “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and a revival of same. It’s a sevival, to help with CBS’s survival.
The show will be called “CSI: Vegas,” and it will pick up six years after the “CSI” finale in 2015. William Petersen as Gil Grissom and Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle will return, after the characters reunited in the finale. Also back from the original: Wallace Langham, who played David Hodges. The new blood will include Matt Lauria (“Friday Night Lights”), Paula Newsome (“Barry”), Mel Rodriguez (“Last Man on Earth”) and Mandeep Dhillon (“After Life”).
“CSI” premiered in 2000, and it became a ratings giant that spawned three spinoffs, “CSI: Miami,” “CSI: New York,” and “CSI: Cyber.”
