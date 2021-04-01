Virtual author readings for April 4-10

Denny Bryce (”Wild Women and The Blues”) reads at 7:00 pm at South End Library... Bill Buford (“Dirt: Adventures in Lyon as a Chef in Training, Father, and Sleuth Looking for the Secret of French Cooking”) is in conversation with Valerie Thayer at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books... Kathleen Collins (”From Rabbit Ears to the Rabbit Hole”) is in conversation with Matthew Gilbert at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Emily A. Duncan (”Blessed Monsters”) is in conversation with Hannah Abigail Clarke (”The Scratch Daughters”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Melissa Febos (”Girlhood”) is in conversation with ZZ Packer (”Drinking Coffee Elsewhere”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Morgan Jerkins (”Caul Baby”) is in conversation with Phoebe Robinson (”Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Jane Healey (”The Secret Stealers”) reads at 7 p.m. at Haley Booksellers... Wendy Francis (”Summertime Guests”) is in conversation with Kristy Woodson Harvey (”Feels like Falling”) at 8 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

WEDNESDAY

Deirdre Barrett (”Pandemic Dreams”) reads at 7 pm at Waltham Public Library... Abby Jimenez (”Life’s too Short”) is in conversation with Emily Henry (”People We Meet on Vacation”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Claire Lombardo (”The Most Fun We Ever Had”) is in conversation with Elin Hilderbrand (”Golden Girl”) at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story... Ilan Stavans (”Selected Translations: 2000-2020″) is in conversation with Regina Galasso (”Translating New York”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Jessica Zucker (”I Had a Miscarriage: A Memoir, a Movement”) is in conversation with Pooja Lakshmin at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

THURSDAY

Nalo Hopkinson (”Brown Girl in the Ring”) is in conversation with Wendy Walters at 5 p.m. at Emerson College... Stellene Volandes (”Jewels that Made History: 100 Stones, Myths, and Legends”) is in conversation with Curt DiCamillo at 6 p.m. at American Ancestors NEHGS... Jeremy DeSilva (”First Steps: How Upright Walking Made Us Human”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Kaitlyn Greenidge (”Libertie”) is in conversation with Brandon Taylor (”Filthy Animals”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Bernice Lerner (”All the Horrors of War: A Jewish Girl, a British Doctor, and the Liberation of Bergen-Belsen”) is in conversation with Miriam Ornstein at 7:30 p.m. at Beth El Temple Center... Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney (”Good Company”) is in conversation with Kate Flannery at 7:30 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

FRIDAY

Jaya Ramji-Nogales, Andrew I. Schoenholtz, and Philip G. Schrag (”The End of Asylum”) reads at 12 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Krystal Sutherland (”House of Hollow”) is in conversation with Stephanie Garber (”Caraval”) at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story... Sandi Tan (”Lurkers”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Diana Whitney (“You Don’t Have to Be Everything”) is in conversation with Stephanie Burt (”Belmont”) and Tamiko Beyer (”Last Days”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Clare Beams (”The Illness Lesson”), Gregory LeStage (”Small Gods of Summer”) and David McCann (”Same Bird”) read at 7:30 p.m. at Chapter and Verse.

SATURDAY

Elon Green (“Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York”) is in conversation with Michael Bronski (”A Queer History of the United States for Young People”) at 2 p.m. at Boston Public Library... Jeff VanderMeer (”Hummingbird Salamander”) is in conversation with Meghan Brown and Carl Zimmer (”She Has Her Mother’s Laugh”) at 4 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

All events take place online; please check venue websites. Events are subject to change.