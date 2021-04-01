What’s happening in the arts world

BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA The storied gospel group celebrates Easter Weekend with a special livestream of classic and new material. April 2, 9 p.m. www.blindboys.com





EMMYLOU HARRIS AND STEVE EARLE Two titans of country music team up onstage at Nashville’s City Winery for a show benefiting Bonaparte’s Retreat, Harris’s dog rescue. April 3, 9 p.m. www.emmylouharris.com





DIONNE WARWICK: AT HOME WITH YOU Pop superstar of many decades and Twitter superstar of 2021, Dionne Warwick promises “all the hits and more” in her Easter Sunday foray into digital concerts. April 4, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. https://boxoffice.mandolin.com

Advertisement

A.Z. MADONNA





Classical

OXFORD BACH SOLOISTS UK-based Oxford Bach Soloists have a full slate of Bach’s Easter season choral works on offer, including the St. John Passion, the Easter Oratorio, and two cantatas. Recorded live at Christ Church Cathedral and New College Chapel in Oxford. Performances available for on-demand viewing with ticket until April 30. April 2-5. www.oxfordbachsoloists.com





ZEENA PARKINS Composer and harpist Zeena Parkins brings her Green Dome trio to the stage of Brooklyn’s “Roulette” to present her own deeply tactile original music. April 8, 8 p.m. https://roulette.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

UNVEILED A digital presentation of a solo performance piece, written and performed by Rohina Malik and originally presented locally in 2018, in which five Muslim women recount their experiences of bigotry in post-9/11 America. Presented by New Repertory Theatre. April 2-18. Tickets $25. www.newrep.org/productions/unveiled-digital





BOSTON THEATER MARATHON XXIII: SPECIAL ZOOM EDITION Taking place online for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, this annual event will showcase 50 10-minute plays, all written by New England playwrights and presented by New England theater companies. The readings will begin at noon Mondays through Saturdays, with one play per day, and a question-and-answer session after each reading. Presented by Boston Playwrights’ Theatre. Through May 28. Free, but audiences are “encouraged to donate to participating theatre companies and/or to the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund.” www.BostonPlaywrights.org

Advertisement





THE NICETIES A Black college student and her white professor collide over questions of race, power, and language in a virtual production of a searing drama by Brookline native Eleanor Burgess, directed by Joann Green Breuer and starring Amy Brenneman (”Tell Me Your Secrets,” “Judging Amy,” “The Leftovers”) and Tsilala Brock. In my review of the 2018 premiere at Boston’s Huntington Theatre Company, I described “The Niceties” as “a didacticism-prone but provocative and blisteringly smart play” that “generates a verbal whirlwind with a words-per-minute velocity that rivals Aaron Sorkin.” Presented by Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse. Through April 4. Tickets $15. www.mvplayhouse.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

THE ART OF CLASSICAL BALLET Boston Ballet’s current BB@yourhome program, the fifth in its virtual season, delves into the company’s deep well of ballet classics with fresh eyes and vibrant, newly filmed in-studio performances. Repertoire ranges from virtuoso excerpts from favorite masterpieces like “Swan Lake” and “Giselle” to less familiar works, such as “Satanella,” “La Esmerelda,” “Gayane,” and “Suite en Blanc.” Through April 4. $60 subscription includes final “Process & Progress” program (May 13-23) as well. www.bostonballet.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

WRITING THE FUTURE: BASQUIAT AND THE HIP HOP GENERATION The first to link Jean-Michel Basquiat to his peers in New York’s 1980s graffiti and hip-hop scene, this show enriches the experience of his famously expressive canvases with volumes of context about the world he lived in and the people with whom he was closest. Through May 16. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org/exhibition/writing-the-future

Advertisement

MURRAY WHYTE





REVISED EDITION Painter Coral Woodbury tweaks the art historical canon, repopulating masterpieces with women artists and inking their portraits over pages from “Janson’s History of Art.” In one painting, she replaces the girls in John Singer Sargent’s “The Daughters of Edward Darley Boit,” a treasure of the MFA’s collection, with American sculptor Ruth Asawa and Finnish painter Ellen Thesleff. Through April 25. Abigail Ogilvy Gallery, 460 Harrison Ave. 617-820-5173, www.abigailogilvy.com

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

DAVE RUSSO The Giggles Pavilion is back up and running for in-person shows under the tent. This week, Boston staple and affable goof Dave Russo headlines with Jody Sloan and Danny Miller. April 2-3, 8:30 p.m. $25. Giggles Comedy Club, 517 Broadway, Saugus. 781-233-9950, www.princerestaurant.com





LOOKING FORWARD TO IT WITH JOSH GONDELMAN This edition of Gondelman’s regular Zoom show is a fund-raiser for Asian Americans Advancing Justice, and features Aparna Nancherla, Ike Ufomadu, Josh Sharp, and Jenny Yang with a video from Dan Fox and Desi Domo. April 3, 8 p.m. $20 suggested donation. https://linktr.ee/lookingfwd





GAYS R US COMEDY SHOW Comedian, actor, and host of the “Sports Without Balls” podcast Erin Foley hosts stand-ups Cat Davis, Veronica Garza, Eman El-husseini, Justin Martindale, and Bridget McManus in this month’s edition of the “Gays R Us” virtual showcase, which features a regular rotation of lesbian, gay, transgender, queer, and straight comics. April 7, 10 p.m. $15. www.rushtix.com

Advertisement

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

SPRING FLING AT ZOO NEW ENGLAND To celebrate the beginning of spring, animals at the Stone and Franklin Park zoos are getting their favorite treats — and you’re invited to watch. Hippos, gorillas, anteaters, and otters from the two zoos will be saying hi to guests, and on your way to meet the creatures remember to keep an eye out for hidden flowers from that zoo’s mobile scavenger hunt. April 3, 9 a.m. $12.95-$19.95. www.zoonewengland.org/engage/spring-fling/





KIDDOS IN THE KITCHEN At Powisset Farms, kids are invited to whip up some Easter treats just in time for the holiday. The aspiring chefs will learn to create bird’s nest cookies, Easter egg sugar cookies, and a farm fresh vegetable dip. The best part? There’ll be plenty of food to bring home for the rest of the family. April 3, 10 a.m. $60. https://buy.acmeticketing.com/





FRIENDS AND FAMILY CHOCOLATE ART FOR EASTER The best way to prep for the upcoming chocolate-filled holiday is with, well, more chocolate. Join Linda, a professional chocolate and sugar artist, in creating chocolate ornaments, ribbons, leaves, flowers, and boxes using only household items. Each ticket comes with the class on one device, a recipe packet, and a list of local chocolate sources for ingredients. April 3, 2 p.m. $70. https://ccae.org/classes

Advertisement

NATACHI ONWUAMAEGBU











