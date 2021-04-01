Can I reach out for a second chance?

It’s been a long time since someone challenged me in a healthy way or asked questions that made me think about something differently. It’s also rare for me to find someone as attractive lately as I found her to be. Basically, I think she was a great match for me but I wasn’t ready to open up yet. I have been working on myself, processing my new reality, and am ready to start dating. I recently heard that she might be single now. It’s been almost six months since we met, but we have only exchanged a couple of short texts. Is it too late to ask for a second chance?

Q. I met someone last fall just after ending a long-term relationship. She was dating someone at the time, so it seemed harmless to meet up as friends. We hung out for a few drinks and some get-to-know-you conversation. It came with a little awkwardness, but I also continued to think about things we discussed for weeks afterward. I even made some changes to my routine, and my life, as a result. This is exactly what I would like to find in a partner.

SECOND CHANCE?





A. Ask for a second chance! Tell her you’re single and hope she is too! Don’t drop hints or talk around your desires. If you want to get to know her and spend more time with her, make that clear.

I keep telling people that I hope this year of isolation, confusion, and boundaries will lead to more honesty and clarity, whenever it’s safe to move around. I hope people say what they mean, even if it’s a simple “I would like to see you again.”

Really, taking six months off from conversation makes some sense, if you think about the limitations of the past year. Many people are coming out of their small pods and saying, “You still there?” Also, if you’re looking for a romantic relationship this time around, make sure she knows. You met as friends first, so she might not be sure about your intentions.

I want you to know — because it seems to be a priority — that you can continue to work on yourself, impress yourself, and test yourself, no matter what happens. You can also rest a bit during that process. The work never ends — in a good way.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

“Is it too late to ask for a second chance?” I wouldn’t phrase it that way to her. Just ask directly if she’d like to go out and propose a specific day.

BKLYNMOM





Ask her out! I don’t think you have to come on really strong ... that might be off-putting, but you have nothing to lose. You should be able to sense whether she’s into you or not. Good luck.

HOLLYIVY





Ask her out. If she says yes, great. If not, you’ll have your answer and can move on and take what you learned from the experience. Good luck.

SELDOMSOBERBAND





Call her. “I’d love to take you out, how about meeting at _____ for a drink?” If she says she is dating someone, tell her the offer will still stand if that ever changes, and then move on and date others. Maybe she will reach out at some point.

THENURSE





^Solid advice.

THATGUYINRI





^Not solid. It’s just another way a desperate person says, “I’ll wait for you.” I’ll wait for you is never an appropriate response, especially if you proceed to date others.

BIGSIGH





How about just a simple “Hi _________. I’ve been thinking about you and wanted to reach out to say hello. If you’re interested, I would enjoy getting together for a cup of coffee and catching up on the last few months.” Direct, to the point, honest. Her response (or possible lack of response) will tell you all you need to know. One way or the other, you will know if you need to move on. I wish you all the best!

BIPPITYBOPPITYBOO





