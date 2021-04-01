Jinny’s Pizzeria makes takeout pies exciting again

Why: Because you’ve been inhaling CNN’s “ Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy ” and the pizza cravings are strong. Also because you came to love chef Lydia Reichert ’s food at nearby sister restaurant Sycamore. And Jinny’s offers curbside pickup, so you don’t even have to get out of your car.

Lydia Reichert’s grandmother, Jinny Harris, is the restaurant’s namesake. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The back story: Reichert, at Sycamore since it opened in 2012 (after a stint at Michelin-starred Quince in San Francisco), is now at Jinny’s full time. She opened the pizzeria with partners Dave Punch and Shane Smyth; the team also operates Newton favorites Buttonwood and Little Big Diner in addition to Sycamore. Jinny’s is named after Reichert’s grandmother, who was not Italian but was an amazing host.

Jinny’s Pizzeria in Newton Centre. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

What to eat: Pizza is the star attraction, Neapolitan-esque but made with local ingredients. The wood-fired oven produces perfectly charred, chewy pies topped with just-right combinations: house-made sausage with broccoli rabe, ricotta, and fennel; the Puttanesca, with capers, anchovies, and olives; the Sub Shop, with mortadella, provolone, and hots. There are white pies like the Alpine (potatoes and speck) and one spangled in forest mushrooms. And yes, there’s a pie with pineapple and ham. It’s called the Luau. With your pizza, you’ll also want to order marinated gigante beans with tuna, piquant chicken-pecorino meatballs, and the excellent, anchovy-bedecked Caesar salad. For dessert, there’s banana Nutella cake.

Lydia Reichert makes a pie at Jinny’s Pizzeria in Newton Centre. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

What to drink: The to-go menu includes beer (go Italian with Moretti or stay local with a Maine farmhouse saison), wine (including Jinny’s “pizza parlor” bottles of white and red), and cocktails. These range from the Alpino Gimlet (vodka with lime, rosemary, and vermouth bianco) to the Duke of Aosta (rye with amaro S. Maria al Monte and smoked maple syrup). There’s a Negroni, too; Tucci would approve.

Chicken-Pecorino meatballs at Jinny’s Pizzeria in Newton Centre. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The takeaway: Jinny’s Pizzeria is a pretty perfect neighborhood pizza spot, offering pies so good they’ll excite even those who maxed out on takeout pizza over the past year.

1231 Centre St., Newton, 617-467-4764, www.jinnyspizza.com

Co-owner Lydia Reichert at Jinny’s Pizzeria in Newton Centre. Lane Turner/Globe Staff





