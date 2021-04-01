Where to dine al fresco, plus sweet deals at J.P. Licks

Nearby, Trillium Fenway reopens on Thursday, April 1, with their Fort Point location opening on Friday, April 2, each with al fresco seating. The team also plans to bring back their beer garden on the Rose Kennedy Greenway in early May.

Patios: Al fresco dining is taking hold throughout the city, with plenty of patios opening this week. In the North End, visit Assiaggo (29 Prince St.), Bricco (241 Hanover St.), Mare Oyster Bar (223 Hanover St.), and Trattoria Il Panino (11 Parmenter St.), to name a few. In the Fenway, Game On (82 Lansdowne St.), Lansdowne Pub (1 Lansdowne St.), and Loretta’s Last Call (1 Lansdowne St.) are readying their patios, too. Citizen Pub ’s patio is also open (1310 Boylston St.), and so is the patio at Sweet Cheeks (1381 Boylston St.). Down the block, Nathalie Wine Bar (186 Brookline Ave.) reopens on Friday, April 2.

Advertisement

In the Back Bay, OAK Long Bar + Kitchen has also reopened after a hiatus, complete with a patio (138 St. James Ave.) Not far away, Grand Tour bistro (314 Newbury St.) relaunches its patio, open for lunch and dinner, as does sister restaurant Select Oyster Bar (50 Gloucester St.). In the Seaport, Empire (1 Marina Park Drive) and Scorpion Bar (58 Seaport Blvd.) are also slated to open their patios this week.

Trillium Fenway reopens April 1. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

In Inman Square, Puritan & Company (116 Cambridge St., Cambridge) has reopened their patio and indoor dining room. And in Chelsea, Tambo 22 (22 Adams St.) has relaunched indoor dining and patio service.

Openings: The Nautilus Pier 4 (300 Pier 4 Blvd.) is now open, run by chef Stephen Marcaurelle (Pigalle, Tres Gatos). An Asian-Latin fusion menu features pork buns, tempura oyster tacos, crab fried rice, Peking duck, and Szechuan eggplant. Visit for dinner, with outdoor dining and lunch to follow soon.

Advertisement

Anniversaries: J.P. Licks (various locations), launched in Jamaica Plain back in 1981, celebrates their 40th anniversary this year by bringing back favorite flavors: Enjoy One Sweet World Series, with coffee ice cream and Heath Bar chunks with caramel, starting this week. (It was originally released in 2004, when the Red Sox finally won the World Series.) On June 1, get 40 percent off your dessert, and look for more sweet deals throughout the year.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.