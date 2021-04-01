80 birds killed in fire at Rhode Island bird sanctuary

A four-alarm fire swept through a Hopkinton, R.I., bird sanctuary Thursday morning, resulting in the death of around 80 birds, fire officials said.
Firefighters first responded to a box alarm before receiving a 9-11 call at 5:18 a.m. while en route to the scene reporting fire through the roof of the building, Ashaway Assistant Fire Chief Todd Allen said. When firefighters arrived at 87 Woodville Alton Road they found heavy fire on the bravo side of the building and flames shooting up out of the roof.
The 40 foot by 800 foot wood building is home to Foster Parrots, a “non-profit organization ... dedicated to the rescue and protection of unwanted and abused companion parrots and other displaced captive exotic animals,” according to the sanctuary’s website.
Firefighters struck four alarms on the blaze, which destroyed a 100 foot section of the building and caused the roof to collapse — about a quarter of the building, Allen said. About 15 fire departments assisted in knocking down the fire.
Tankers shuttled water to the scene due to a lack of hydrants, Allen said.
No one was injured in the fire, Allen said, and an investigation into its cause is underway by the Rhode Island State Fire Marshal.
