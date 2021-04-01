April is here, but will the weather be as nice as it was in March?

As we begin April with rain showers, it’s worth mentioning that March was quite tranquil. Of note: March was one of the warmer ones on record, with way more sunshine than usual. There was a trace of snow this month, but nothing measurable. This is the first time this has ever been recorded. Rainfall amounts were also less than half what is typical.

I spent most of Wednesday afternoon cleaning up leaves and cutting back what I needed to in the garden.

A new month is here. Don’t be surprised if the next couple of weeks end up cool and damp at times. Nature has a way of balancing things.

After Thursday’s rain ends, high pressure will build. We can expect some colder than normal conditions for Friday and the weekend.

March was warm and very dry with less than two inches of rainfall for the month. NOAA

This time of the year I often get asked when it’s safe to turn the water on or put plants outside. In terms of opening up your faucets, you should be fine starting on Saturday. I’ve had my water on for several weeks, and it hasn’t been a problem even when temperatures went below freezing. Early spring bulbs are fine in cold weather, but your houseplant still needs to stay safely inside for a few more weeks.

I expect temperatures Friday morning to be at or below freezing in much of the region. Highs Friday afternoon will stay in the mid-40s with a little bit of a breeze. It’s going to feel quite chilly.

It will be chilly on Friday with highs well below early April averages. NOAA

Right now the weekend is looking dry with a blend of clouds and sunshine and relatively light winds. We will have a hard freeze Saturday morning. If you’ve already bought and planted your pansies, I advise you to cover them up. The cold won’t kill them, but the flower will look horrible.

The pattern beyond this weekend is still evolving, but presently we should enjoy several days of nice April weather with at least partial if not full sunshine. Temperatures will be 55-60 early next week, quite nice for the first full week of April.