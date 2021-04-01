Archdiocese announces Holy Week schedule

The Archdiocese of Boston on Wednesday announced the Holy Week schedule for the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.
On Thursday , Bishop Robert Reed will hold a prayer service at 9:30 a.m. on CatholicTV, which will be rebroadcast at 11:30 p.m., the Archdiocese said in a statement. At 7 p.m., Cardinal Seàn P. O’Malley will will say Mass of the Lord’s Supper.
On Good Friday, Bishop Reed will lead Stations of the Cross, which will be rebroadcast at 7 and 11:30 p.m. the statement said. Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion will be broadcast at 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
On Holy Saturday, an Easter Vigil will be held at 8 p.m., the statement said.
On Easter Sunday, Mass with Cardinal O’Malley will be broadcast on WLVI at 8 a.m., on CatholicTV and WHDH at 11 a.m., the statement said. It will be rebroadcast on CatholicTV at 7 and 11:30 p.m.
There will be in-person attendance, Terry Donilon, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese, said in an e-mail. Masks and social-distancing are required.
“We are operating well within the protocols for number of people permitted in the Cathedral,” he wrote.
Attendees are also required to register in advance, he said.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.