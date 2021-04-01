Archdiocese announces Holy Week schedule

The Archdiocese of Boston on Wednesday announced the Holy Week schedule for the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.

On Thursday , Bishop Robert Reed will hold a prayer service at 9:30 a.m. on CatholicTV, which will be rebroadcast at 11:30 p.m., the Archdiocese said in a statement. At 7 p.m., Cardinal Seàn P. O’Malley will will say Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

On Good Friday, Bishop Reed will lead Stations of the Cross, which will be rebroadcast at 7 and 11:30 p.m. the statement said. Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion will be broadcast at 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.