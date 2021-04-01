Baker details mobile vaccination effort in hard-hit communities, urges caution over holiday weekend

“Obviously Passover started last weekend, and Easter is coming up this weekend,” Baker told reporters during a briefing in Chelsea, following a tour of a local vaccination site. “We know these holidays are very important to people, and they’re a very significant for folks to gather with family and friends.”

Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday urged Massachusetts residents to exercise caution during Passover and Easter celebrations in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, and he detailed a mobile vaccination campaign effort to be launched next week in hard-hit communities.

Advertisement

“These celebrations in many respects really do need to look a little different this year, than they have in past years,” Baker said. “But I would say, just this year, it would be great if people could continue to celebrate with their immediate household. If you spend time ... with other people, we urge you to wear masks and to maintain a certain amount of distance. Don’t share drink or food. And if you do have a small celebration, and the weather holds, consider holding it outside. If you can’t celebrate outside, crack open the windows, and make sure there’s ventilation flow across the rooms you’re all congregating in.”

On the vaccine front, Baker said a new initiative’s launching next week.

“We’ll be working with municipalities to launch mobile vaccination efforts in Chelsea, Revere, Boston, Fall River, and New Bedford,” Baker said. “And like the Hynes Convention Center and other federally supported sites around the country, these sites were selected based on the CDC special vulnerability index and their proximity to the Hynes. These mobile efforts will ramp up over time. ... Doses will be picked up by the mobile vaccination teams at the Hynes and then distributed and administered in these communities.”

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.