Bicyclist killed in Westford identified

The bicyclist killed in a crash on Route 40 in Westford has been identified as 62-year-old Donald Crowell, officials said Thursday.

The crash occurred at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday on Groton Road, which is also Route 40. Crowell was struck while biking in the opposite direction of a Cadillac sedan traveling westbound, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Crowell, who lived in Westford, died from his injuries at Lowell General Hospital , the statement said.