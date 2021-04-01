Bicyclist killed in Westford identified

The bicyclist killed in a crash on Route 40 in Westford has been identified as 62-year-old Donald Crowell, officials said Thursday.
The crash occurred at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday on Groton Road, which is also Route 40. Crowell was struck while biking in the opposite direction of a Cadillac sedan traveling westbound, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Crowell, who lived in Westford, died from his injuries at Lowell General Hospital , the statement said.
An investigation by Westford police and the district attorney’s office is ongoing.
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.