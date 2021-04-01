Boston announces 2021 food truck schedule

The City of Boston announced its 2021 food truck schedule on Thursday, with 30 trucks set to operate in different neighborhoods across the city.

A map on the city’s website shows which trucks will be available and where on each day of the week. Trucks by Chicken & Rice Guys, Papi’s Stuffed Sopapillas, Just Wingin’ It, Clyde’s Cupcakes, Bibim Box, and more will be stationed around the city.

You can view the map by clicking here.