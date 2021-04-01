Boston announces 2021 food truck schedule

The City of Boston announced its 2021 food truck schedule on Thursday, with 30 trucks set to operate in different neighborhoods across the city.
A map on the city’s website shows which trucks will be available and where on each day of the week. Trucks by Chicken & Rice Guys, Papi’s Stuffed Sopapillas, Just Wingin’ It, Clyde’s Cupcakes, Bibim Box, and more will be stationed around the city.
You can view the map by clicking here.
The thirty trucks participated in a virtual lottery in mid-March, Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey’s office said in a statement, and the city waived all public site fees for the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement
The city’s website notes that Boston residents should check the trucks’ individual social media channels for schedule changes due to weather or mechanical issues.
Janey announced the schedule as the city moves to promote outdoor dining as COVID-19 has devastated brick-and-mortar restaurants. Restaurants in the North End on Thursday were able to begin seating customers on sidewalks and city streets. The North End followed the rest of the city, which resumed outdoor dining earlier this month.
“We must continue our commitment to supporting Boston’s small businesses, and I’m thrilled to be announcing these additional supports for small businesses across our neighborhoods,” Janey said in a statement.
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.