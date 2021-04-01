Drivers along the Mass. Pike in Brighton get ‘Rickrolled’ for April Fools’ Day

Drivers along the Mass. Pike encountered the infamous meme of Rick Astley pasted across the digital mural outside the studios of WGBH Thursday in an April Fools’ Day prank, the station said.

Internet users are “Rickrolled” when they click on something and unexpectedly find the music video of Astley’s 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

The station said in a statement that Rickrolling has become a popular prank among children who are learning remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A 4th grade class in the Acton-Boxborough district began writing to the Boston NPR affiliate to ask them to post the meme on the screen outside of its Brighton studio for the holiday, “simply because they wanted to share a little joy and laughter with everyone,” and the station complied, WGBH said in the statement.

The large digital screen outside of the studio has become a Boston landmark that features different images each day “to brighten the ride for commuters,” according to GBH.

