In Easter message, Cardinal O’Malley calls for unity, decries racism directed at people of color and immigrants

“In some form, we have all been impacted by this silent and elusive but deadly virus,” O’Malley said in his message, which the archdiocese provided to the press. “No community has been spared, and some communities have been devastated. Recovery will require a spirit of collaboration, cooperation and compassion. Easter tells us we will not be alone in this effort; the Risen Christ calls us to be very good neighbors to each other.”

Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley, the leader of the Boston Archdiocese, on Thursday released an Easter message calling for unity and compassion amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and he also decried the “intensified expressions of racism” being directed at people of color and immigrants.

He noted that communities of color have suffered disproportionately during the pandemic.

“African American and Hispanic communities suffered dramatically greater losses — of life and welfare — than the general population,” O’Malley said. “Often, these communities have been where many front-line workers live; they kept faithfully serving others even as they suffered disproportionately themselves. National recovery should reward this service appropriately in gratitude and in public policies focused on these communities.”

In addition, O’Malley praised the many acts of charity that have been offered during the health crisis, but he also conceded that bigotry has reared its ugly head as well.

“There have been countless acts of charity and compassion offered quietly and effectively each day to those in need,” O’Malley said. “And, by contrast, there have been intensified expressions of racism in our public life; historic patterns aimed at Asian Americans, African Americans, and immigrants. Children and youth perceived as different are often the object of bullying that can push young people into depression, risky behaviors or suicide.”

O’Malley urged the Catholic faithful to work toward healing.

“There will not be lasting healing and recovery unless we are committed as a society to expand the circle of compassion and charity manifested by many and resist, by word and deed, by law and policy, the forces in our society which refuse to acknowledge the dignity of every person,” O’Malley said. “Easter offers hope: it also calls us to be signs of hope, not hatred, on the road to recovery. This Easter is time to make clear choices to renew our common life.”

His message comes as one Catholic church in Stoneham recently announced it won’t hold in-person Easter Masses on Sunday due to the spread of the virus among parish staffers.

“Throughout the past year, there have been multiple examples of what being a good neighbor means,” O’Malley said in his message. “We have seen health care workers risk their lives to save lives; we have seen front-line workers in stores, delivery agencies and police and fire departments show up every day, even at personal risk, so basic needs could be met and life could be sustained. These examples inspire hope in human terms; we will need this kind of generosity on an even wider scale in the days and months ahead.”





