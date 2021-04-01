Experts worried about increase in COVID-19 infections in R.I.

But the uptick has become more consistent in state data recently, and is starting to become noticeable in some emergency departments in the state as Rhode Island enters its second year of the pandemic, doctors say.

The numbers are well below the spring and fall surges that hammered Rhode Island and the rest of the Northeast in 2020. And with vaccinations continuing to roll out — about one in five Rhode Islanders were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday — more and more of the most-vulnerable people are being protected from COVID-19.

PROVIDENCE — Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are ticking up again in Rhode Island, a trend that experts say is due to the spread of more-contagious variants of the virus and relaxed rules on businesses.

“We are feeling more cases coming in every day,” Dr. Laura Forman, chief of emergency medicine at Kent Hospital, said in an interview Wednesday. “And we’re getting more and more concerned about it every day. We’re really worried about what it looks like two weeks from now.”

Forman said she believes the uptick is not just because of restrictions easing on businesses, but also because people are tired of being cooped up for a year, tired of wearing masks, and eager to get together. That speaks to the difficult balance Rhode Island will have to navigate in the weeks ahead.

“As a physician, do I wish we were moving slower? Absolutely,” Forman said. “But I’m not an economist, and I’m not a mental health provider.”

Forman said she has seen a small number of patients who are more than two weeks out from being fully vaccinated, when full protection is believed to kick in, who are sick with COVID. Still, people should get the vaccines, which are safe and effective.

“COVID is incredibly dangerous,” Forman said. “The vaccine is incredibly safe.”

At Kent Hospital, according to owner Care New England, there were eight COVID-positive patients on March 19. On Wednesday, there were 20. Over the winter surge, however, there were so many COVID patients that the state had to open two field hospitals to deal with the overflow.

The experience at Kent follows broader trends around Rhode Island. On Wednesday, the state reported 500 new coronavirus infections, the most in a single day since early February. As of Thursday, the state had reported 37 cases of the coronavirus variant first identified in the U.K., and one case of the so-called P.1 variant, which was first identified among travelers from Brazil.

The state has said many people getting the virus now are younger, with rates rising most quickly among people 10 to 14. Older people are more susceptible to severe illness and death from COVID-19.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 were up slightly week over week, as was the percent of tests coming back positive, now at 2.4 percent. Both measures were lower than the benchmarks the state has set to consider rolling back restrictions on businesses.

And the trends weren’t uniform across the state. Westerly Hospital on Saturday discharged its last COVID-19 patient, the first time since Oct. 17, 2020, that it didn’t have any coronavirus patients, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Nationally and locally, though, experts are concerned about the picture emerging in New England and the rest of the Northeast, even as vaccinations continue to bring more good news.

The recent plateau in cases “is actually now starting to have a slightly upward slope,” Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the director of the Department of Health, said at a news conference Thursday.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown School of Public Health in Providence who was tapped by Governor Dan McKee to serve as a COVID adviser, has publicly urged states to hold off on further reopenings. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said Monday she felt a sense of “impending doom,” even as she stressed “hope” in a visit to Boston a day later.

If it’s far from being the only state to see upticks, Rhode Island is also far from the only state to relax restrictions on businesses. And it has not done what places like Texas have done: open everything up and do away with mask mandates.

Still, some experts say the Ocean State reopened too quickly. Dr. Michael Fine, the former director of the Rhode Island Department of Health who’s now the health adviser for the city of Central Falls, said in an interview that he believed the state had opened up rules on businesses too soon. Restaurants, for instance, now can operate at 75 percent capacity. Fine said he didn’t think the state should liberalize anything until it got to 35 cases per 100,000 people. It’s now at about 200, and rising.

“We have a lot of disease,” Fine said. “That hasn’t gone away substantially for months.”

Fine said he’s especially concerned because Central Falls, one of the hardest-hit areas in the country and one of the state’s most-vaccinated, has seen some increases in cases.

“I think we’re going to have another little surge,” Fine said. But with more people being vaccinated, “I’m hoping it will be less intense than the last one.”

Gov. Dan McKee said Thursday at the weekly coronavirus update that the state was mindful of the new coronavirus variants as it considered whether to continue relaxing restrictions on businesses and gatherings.

“It’s still a serious matter,” McKee said. “The message to the people of the state: stay disciplined, especially coming off holiday seasons. We’re going to keep on this incremental approach and make sure we can absorb it.”

Dr. Jeremiah Schuur, the physician-in-chief of emergency medicine for Lifespan and president of Brown Emergency Medicine, said the progress on COVID started to stall in February. Now it’s going in the wrong direction, even though it’s not getting as bad as quickly as it did during the last two surges.

“The health system is not overwhelmed, but I see patients who are sick with COVID every shift,” Schuur said. “Whether or not they get admitted to the hospital, it’s not a pleasant disease to have.”

Schuur said the people who are getting sick tend to be younger than the ones in previous phases of the pandemic. The state, like others, has shifted to focus on getting older people vaccinated. But it does not have enough vaccine coverage yet to keep people safe, and Schuur said he was concerned about the degree to which restaurants were allowed to reopen, especially with the presence of more transmissible variants.

“COVID is around,” Schuur said. “It’s more transmissible than it was before. So be safe, and get your vaccine.”

Mark Lurie, a professor of epidemiology at Brown University, said in an email that it can be hard to say why cases are rising in any particular place.

But “re-opening too early is a surefire way to ensure an increase in new cases,” he said. “This is not rocket science. Lifting restrictions means more people in close contact with one another and more opportunities for the virus to spread.”

Lurie said the state isn’t close to reaching community herd immunity, the point at which the virus won’t be able to spread as easily because enough people will be immune.

“We are in a race now between the emergence of new variants and vaccine coverage,” Lurie said. “Low coverage means more community infections resulting in increased opportunities for the emergence of new variants. High coverage can slow the spread of new infections, decreasing the likelihood of new variants emerging. If only we can hold on a little longer.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.