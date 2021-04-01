Heartbroken pastor cancels in-person Easter Mass at St. Patrick Parish in Stoneham due to COVID-19 outbreak

Since Monday, Orrigo wrote, “the number of parish staff members and clergy testing positive for the coronavirus has continued to grow. I have been advised that the parish is in need of significant disruption to the spread of the coronavirus; otherwise we put more people at risk. Sadly, I must cancel the celebration of the Holy Triduum and Easter Masses.”

Orrigo confirmed the news in a somber note posted to the church’s website this week and said all in-person Masses at the church would be canceled from March 31 through April 10.

St. Patrick Parish in Stoneham will not hold in-person Masses on Easter Sunday, as the number of staff members and clergy testing positive for COVID-19 continues to climb, according to the church’s pastor, Rev. Mario J. Orrigo.

Advertisement

Canceling the in-person Masses was an agonizing decision, he continued.

“I do not make this decision lightly as it comes during the most sacred and meaningful time in the Church’s calendar, Easter,” Orrigo wrote. “My heart is broken by this news. Yet, as we consider how this sacrifice disrupts the plans all of us have made; I am struck by how it can help so many.”

Orrigo, known as Father Mario by his flock, also noted the virus is particularly dangerous for groups well-represented in his parish.

“As we all know this virus does not discriminate who it infects, but it is especially severe to our aging parishioners, pregnant women, and those with heart, lung, and immune conditions,” he wrote. “As a multi-generational congregation, our parish has many who would fall in these categories.”

But Orrigo said he’s also thinking of the broader community.

“However, I see this as more than just a way to protect the people within our church family,” he wrote. “We extend this care to those who may be coming to our parish for Easter as visitors within our town and neighboring communities, especially as they return home...wherever home may be. I must protect both those in our HOME and in our neighborHOOD.”

Advertisement

He said everyone must work to combat the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

“We must do our part in stopping the transmission of this virus and protect those populations within our Church and our community who are most vulnerable to its effects,” he wrote. “I will live stream the Triduum and our Mass for Easter as well as have our Easter Mass available on our local cable channel. As we receive more information from both the Diocese and the State, we will post updates on our website, through social media, and from the parish office.”

He also urged his congregation to pray for all those infected with the virus and said he will “keep each one of you in my rosary during this time! May God Bless you all!”

The parish currently has over 16,000 members spread across 4,500 registered families, according to its website. Easter is April 4.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.