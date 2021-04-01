Man killed during exchange of gunfire with N.H. State Police in Claremont

A man was killed during an exchange of gunfire with New Hampshire State Police troopers in Claremont Wednesday night, authorities said.
The name of the man was not released pending notification of next of kin, according to Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald whose office investigates use of force cases involving police.
The state medical examiner’s office is scheduled to conduct an autopsy Thursday to determine the man’s cause of death, Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young wrote in a statement.
According to Young, a man barricaded himself inside a residence at 247 Sullivan St. in Claremont on Wednesday after local police arrived to investigate reports of shots being fired in that neighborhood.
Members of the State Police SWAT team joined Claremont police Wednesday evening, Young wrote. “During the incident that unfolded, gunfire was exchanged between the male and troopers resulting in the male’s death,” Young said.
No area residents or police were injured during the incident.
None of the troopers involved were wearing body cameras and none of their vehicle had cameras installed, Young said.
“The name of the troopers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews,” Young wrote.
