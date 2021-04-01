Man killed during exchange of gunfire with N.H. State Police in Claremont

A man was killed during an exchange of gunfire with New Hampshire State Police troopers in Claremont Wednesday night, authorities said.

The name of the man was not released pending notification of next of kin, according to Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald whose office investigates use of force cases involving police.

The state medical examiner’s office is scheduled to conduct an autopsy Thursday to determine the man’s cause of death, Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young wrote in a statement.