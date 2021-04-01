Neighbor sings loudly, and the police are called

At 11:46 p.m. March 5, Norwood police received a call from a resident of Norwest Drive who complained about a neighbor playing loud music and someone singing into a microphone. According to the log entry, police spoke to the individuals who “were not very cooperative, but agreed to turn the music down.”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

SCAVENGER HUNT SAVED

At 10:05 a.m. March 15, Norwood police received a report that a man wearing a tan Carhartt jacket and driving a gray Honda Pilot helped himself to some items that had been placed in Father Mac’s park by the town’s recreation department for a scavenger hunt. According to the log entry, at 10:29 a.m. police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the man and made sure the items were returned.

VALENTINE’S DAY DUMPING COMPLAINT

At 2:47 p.m. Feb. 14, Milford police heard from a resident of Jionzo Road who accused her neighbor of “ongoing illegal dumping.” She told police that the man across the street from her had dumped some cement over a fence. Police spoke to the neighbor, who acknowledged that he “mixed some cement and did dump excess that he did not use over the fence” but he claimed that his property went 2 feet over the fence line. Police advised the man not to dump anything else over the fence.

LOST AND FOUND

At 6:30 p.m. March 10, police got a cellphone call from a woman who said she had gotten lost while hiking in Breakheart Reservation and ended up on Water Street in Wakefield. The woman was located by police and given a ride back to the entrance to the park that’s in Saugus.

PORTA-POTTY PROBLEM

At 5:49 p.m. March 2, Wilmington police received a call from someone who noticed a porta-potty had tipped over and spilled onto the roadway on State Street. The company listed on the porta-potty was contacted and said it would send someone to correct the situation.

DON’T MIND IF I DO

At 8:15 p.m. March 19, a police officer was dispatched to a town building in Wellesley for a rather strange situation. According to police, a woman allegedly entered the building through an unlocked door, started using the photocopier to make copies, and yelled at the employees who were working there. The officer advised the woman that she was not allowed to just stroll into a building an use the photocopier to make personal copies and that she would have to leave.

JUST SINGING ALONG

At 8:18 p.m. Feb. 23, Bridgewater police got a call about a man who was sitting on his porch smoking and appeared to be talking to himself. Police later tweeted that man was doing just fine, and “was only listening to music.”

CASE OF THE PINK SLIPPERS

At approximately 9:30 p.m. March 12, a woman wearing a black fur coat was seen breaking into a car on Penn Street in Quincy. The car’s owner told police he was walking out to the vehicle when he noticed that one of the doors was open and someone was inside. He said he initially chased the woman but then stopped, and she fled the scene on foot. He said when he went back to look at his car he found a pair of pink slippers nearby that didn’t belong to anyone in his house. The woman was eventually caught by an off-duty officer who chased her through a backyard and put her in handcuffs. The 20-year-old Quincy woman was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle in the nighttime and larceny under $1,200. As for the pink slippers that were found near the car, police believe they belonged to the suspect because she was barefoot when she was arrested.

