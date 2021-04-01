No vehicle inspections in Mass. for second straight day due to malware attack on vendor

“The RMV has been notified by our vehicle inspection vendor (Applus Technologies) of a Vendor production issue that will prevent vehicles from being inspected on Thursday, 4/1,” the RMV tweeted. “The vendor has confirmed that this is a nationwide system issue that they are working to resolve.”

The Registry of Motor Vehicles said there would be no vehicle inspections Thursday in Massachusetts, the second-straight day inspections were halted due to a problem with a vendor that was attacked by digital malware, officials said.

The agency had tweeted a similar message when the problem first arose on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“There will be no vehicle inspections on Wednesday, 3/31,” the RMV tweeted Wednesday. “The RMV is in communication with our vendor and will provide you with an update as soon as we are made aware of any changes. Please visit http://mavehiclecheck.com for updates. Thank you for your patience.”

A virtual trip to the website Thursday morning showed users another message about the issue.

“Applus Technologies, Inc. detected and stopped a malware attack which has temporarily interrupted the process of conducting vehicle inspections in Massachusetts and other locations,” the website said. “The restoration involves resetting Applus Technologies’ IT environment and will take some time to fully restore the safety and emissions stations to testing capabilities. We know our customers and vehicle owners rely on our technology and we are committed to restoring normal operations as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Law enforcement has been notified that inspections are unable to take place and to give the consideration due on April 1, 2021.”

The 60-day retest requirement, the site said, “will be extended during this time. Massachusetts Vehicle Check Customer Service (1-844-358-0135 or ContactUs@MAVehicleCheck.com) will be kept up-to-date on the current Program status and available to assist with questions. Information will be provided on this website when stations are able to begin testing again.”

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.