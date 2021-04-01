Outdoor dining returns to North End Thursday

While other restaurants in other parts of the city got the green light for outdoor dining to start on March 22, the city postponed the start for North End eateries because of concerns about COVID-19 concerns in the densely populated neighborhood.

Last year, the launch of outdoor dining in the North End was not without headaches for residents and restaurant owners. The Boston Licensing Board had an emergency meeting to address the issues and warned restaurants and bars to follow social distancing and other public health requirements.

Boston’s outdoor dining season is expected to run until Dec. 1, according to the statement.

