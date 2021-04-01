Rare Bibles, historical tours, and summer music programs

The Museum of Printing in Haverhill is hosting a display of its extensive collection of rare Bibles. The museum has one leaf from each Bible printed in Colonial America, including the Eliot Bible of 1663. The collection also includes a variety of other Bibles from early in the nation’s history ranging from giant to pocket size and in a variety of languages. The exhibit will last through the end of April. The museum, at 15 Thornton Ave., is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment. For more information, visit museumofprinting.org .

Lori Schouela's exhibit, Suspended Landscapes, is on view at the Danforth Art Museum at Framingham State University. This painting is called "The Boardwalk."

Endicott College in Beverly will host a live production of its first student-written original musical theater production. Titled “Work in Progress,” the musical discusses how isolating one family’s personal secrets can be. Performances will run live online on April 9 and 10 at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 for the general public and $10 for seniors. Those interested can purchase tickets online at tickets.endicott.edu or by calling 978-998-7700.

WEST

The Danforth Art Museum at Framingham State University has opened two new exhibits. One is titled Wonderscape and features works from several artists including Adria Arch, Dana Filibert, Nancy Hayes, Alyssa Minahan, and Neil Wilkins. The other is titled Suspended Landscapes and features the work of Lori Schouela. The exhibits will run though Sept. 12, and the museum plans to host both virtual and online events with some of the artists in the coming months. Those interested can reserve a ticket to visit the museum, located on 14 Vernon St., by signing up at danforth.framingham.edu.

The Lexington Historical Society has reopened Buckman Tavern at 1 Bedford St. for hybrid indoor and outdoor tours. The tours will follow all Massachusetts COVID-19 regulations including social distancing and mask-wearing. Tour tickets are available online for pre-purchase and timed entrance on the society’s website at www.lexingtonhistory.org/buckmantavern. After the tour, visitors may also visit the tavern’s upstairs exhibit, “Something Must be Done: Bold Women of Lexington.”

SOUTH

South Shore Conservatory in Hingham and Duxbury announced that it will host its educational summer programs through a mix of in-person, hybrid, and virtual options this year. The conservatory will offer a variety of programs for children ages 3 through high school and college, ranging from Conservatory Kids to the Summer Music Festival. The programs will begin running June 9 and continue through Aug. 31, and the conservatory hopes to add more programs and performances in the coming months. For more information, those interested should visit summer.sscmusic.org/programs/ for details.

