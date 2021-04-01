Ruined Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines may affect future allocations to Rhode Island

Federal officials said the mistake was a human error, and future shipments were stopped while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration investigates.

On Wednesday, news broke that at Emergent BioSolutions, a Baltimore-based manufacturing partner to both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, workers had accidentally conflated the Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines’ ingredients several weeks ago, which ruined about 15 million doses. It forced regulators to delay authorization of the plant’s production lines.

PROVIDENCE — State health officials say Rhode Island is still set to receive more than 16,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine next week, despite the company’s latest manufacturing error.

Advertisement

Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the state health department, told the Globe that he received confirmation from federal partners that the manufacturing error will not impact next week’s allocation of the vaccine. He did not immediately answer questions about when the next shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive, how many doses it will carry, and if this manufacturing error will have any impact on Rhode Island’s vaccine rollout.

The state is expecting to receive 16,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine, which will allow the state to fully vaccinate more than 16,000 Rhode Islanders. Wendelken did not yet say which clinics would receive the 16,200 doses.

Governor Daniel J. McKee has planned to make those over the age of 50 eligible for the vaccine on April 5, and then a week later make those between ages 40 and 49 eligible. On April 19, McKee planned to make all Rhode Islanders over the age of 16 eligible for the vaccine.





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.