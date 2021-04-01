Shot hits front door of Target store in South Bay shopping plaza

Police responded to a report of a gunshot that hit the front door of the Target Boston store in Dorchester Wednesday night.

Boston police Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman, said the call came in at 9:15 p.m. and police were dispatched to 7 Allstate Road in Dorchester, which is the address of the Target store in the South Bay shopping plaza. No injuries were reported.

Police found ballistic damage to the front door of the store, she said.