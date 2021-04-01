Shot hits front door of Target store in South Bay shopping plaza

Police responded to a report of a gunshot that hit the front door of the Target Boston store in Dorchester Wednesday night.
Boston police Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman, said the call came in at 9:15 p.m. and police were dispatched to 7 Allstate Road in Dorchester, which is the address of the Target store in the South Bay shopping plaza. No injuries were reported.
Police found ballistic damage to the front door of the store, she said.
No arrests have been made, she said.
The store was open at the time of the shooting and was scheduled to close at 10 p.m., according to the hours posted on Target’s website.
Advertisement
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.