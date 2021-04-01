Two hurt in Westwood crash on busy street

Westwood police received multiple 9-11 calls at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday after 21-year-old Leonardo Adorno allegedly caused a multi-vehicle crash in the area between the town’s high school and middle school on Nahatan Street, Lieutenant Christopher Sheehy, a department spokesman said. Witnesses described Adorno as “driving at a high rate of speed” as he “blew through” stop signs at a four-way intersection. Westwood first responders arrived at the scene and transported two people to local area hospitals — one of whom was Adorno, Sheehy said.

A Mansfield man was charged with drunk driving this week after allegedly speeding through an intersection near two schools in Westwood, causing a multi-vehicle crash that sent himself and a woman to area hospitals, police said

Advertisement

Adorno faces several charges in connection with the crash, including operating under the influence - liquor, speeding, and operating negligently so as to endanger, Sheehy said.

Adorno was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, while another operator, a woman, was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Needham. Sheehy did not offer any specifics on Adorno or the woman’s condition. Adorno was later released from the hospital.

In the course of investigating the crash, officers “formed the opinion” that Adorno was under the influence of liquor, Sheehy said.

Adorno pleaded not guilty at a Wednesday morning arraignment in Dedham District Court, officials said.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.