Two Randolph teens arrested in September slaying of man, 28, in Dorchester

The warrant, police said, charges both teens with murder, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm without an FID card, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

In a statement, Boston police said the BPD Fugitive Unit and Randolph police arrested Jarrid Campbell, 18, and Christ Daphnis, 19, in Randolph around 7 a.m. on an outstanding warrant. It wasn’t clear Thursday afternoon if lawyers had been assigned to represent the pair.

Police on Thursday morning arrested two Randolph teenagers in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Keenan Ritter, who was killed in the predawn hours of Sept. 27 in Dorchester, authorities said.

The charges stem from the fatal shooting of Ritter, who was gunned down shortly before 1:20 a.m. on Sept. 27 in the area of 16 Hubbardston Rd. in Dorchester, according to police.

The police statement didn’t provide details on the evidence allegedly tying Campbell and Daphnis to Ritter’s murder, nor did it elaborate on a possible motive for the killing.

Both suspects will be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear when they’ll face arraignment.

“The Boston Police Department continues to review the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617)-343-4470,” police said. “Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.”

Trauma support is also available.

“To those who find themselves in need of emotional support or simply needing to talk to someone about distressing events in our community, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) provides free, private support 24/7 at (617) 431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma,” police said.

Ritter was the youngest of four siblings and attended Brighton High School, according to his obituary posted to the Riley-Antoine Funeral Home website, which identified him by his full name, Keenan Tywon Menzie-Ritter.

“He later found an interest in construction and he worked as a laborer,” the obituary said, adding that he was survived by a son and several other relatives.









