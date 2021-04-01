Video of 9th victim of alleged serial rapist discovered in cloud storage, Suffolk DA says

Campbell was first charged in 2019 with raping a 26-year-old woman, an assault he allegedly recorded on his cellphone. In the wake of that arrest, detectives from the Boston police Sexual Assault Unit forensically examined Campbell’s cellphone, his black SUV marked with Uber stickers and discovered video recordings of attacks on seven other women, according to Rollins’ office. Campbell was indicted for raping 8 women last year and has been held without bail since, according to court records.

Alvin R. Campbell Jr. allegedly posed as an Uber driver and prowled streets in downtown Boston targeting intoxicated women leaving nightspots during the late evening and early morning hours during which he allegedly raped a total of nine women between 2017 and 2019, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office.

A Rhode Island man already accused of raping eight women is now charged with attacking a ninth woman after Boston police allegedly discovered he video-recorded the 2018 sexual assault on an “unconscious or semi-conscious or unresponsive” woman that lasted at least 46 minutes, authorities said Thursday.

Detectives obtained a search warrant to investigate the cloud storage linked to the 39-year-old Cumberland, R.I., resident’s cellphone, according to Rollins’ office and court records. They discovered videos of a woman - identified by the initials R.B. - allegedly taken by Campbell on June 16, 2018, including one that was time stamped 5:42 a.m.

“The victim [was] unconscious and dressed while lying on her back on the backseat of the defendant’s SUV,’' according to a statement of the case filed by Rollins’ office in court. Campbell “proceeded to rape her .. for extended periods of time while she remained unconscious or semiconscious and unresponsive.”

“The rape videos last approximately 46 minutes,” prosecutors wrote.

Police located the woman - Campbell had allegedly taken a photo of her passport - and she told them she believed she had been raped during that ride, but never reported it to authorities at the time. She said she had gone out with friends in downtown Boston and had was drunk when she left a night club and was intent on grabbing a taxi ride home.

“There was a black SUV parked nearby” allegedly being driven by Campbell, prosecutors wrote. She “entered the vehicle and had no memory of what ensued or where she was taken until she awoke in the back seat.”

Campbell was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Wednesday on new indictments charging him with three counts of rape and two counts of filming an unsuspecting nude person. He was held pending a dangerousness hearing, according to Rollins’ office.

“Women have every right to partake in and enjoy an evening out, to drink and to have fun without risk or fear of being harassed, violated or harmed,’' Rollins said, adding that the arrival of warm weather and the gradual reopening of nightspots should put people on alert.” Men need to start speaking to their sons, their brothers and colleagues about the new vision of masculinity and working to end violence against women and girls.”

Campbell is the brother of Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell, who previously told the Globe she’s “extremely heartbroken and saddened and devastated by these allegations” and “thinking about the victim who had the courage to come forward.”

Campbell is due back in court April 27.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.