White sharks off Cape Cape spend almost half their time in shallow water, study says

White sharks tracked during the summer and fall of 2017 spent 95 percent of their time at depths of 100 feet or less and water temperatures from 48 to 69 degrees, and 47 percent at depths less than 15 feet, but frequently headed out into the surf zone and deeper offshore waters, according to a statement from the conservancy.

White sharks prowling off Cape Cod spend almost half their time in water 15 feet deep or less, bringing them close to swimmers at local beaches, though the risk of an attack is low, according to a recent study led by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

“It’s important to remember that the overall risk posed to humans by white sharks is low, but people should be aware that white sharks are present along Cape Cod’s beaches during the summer and fall and proactively modify their behavior to reduce their risk,” Cynthia Wigren, chief executive of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, said in the statement.

Cape Cod has become “a white shark hotspot over the past decade,” as sharks patrol the shore during the summer and fall seeking seals to eat — and swimming close to the Cape’s beaches, according to the Chatham-based conservancy.

Four people have been attacked by white sharks along the coast of Cape Cod since 2012, including one man who was killed. The conservancy said it hoped that new information about shark behavior would encourage beachgoers to take safety precautions.

The conservancy encourages anyone going into the water to stay close to shore and stay in groups , and to avoid areas where seals or schools of fish are visible. Beachgoers should also avoid murky water, limit splashing, and follow instructions from posted signs and from lifeguards, according to the conservancy’s shark safety guide.

The study, which was published in the journal “Wildlife Research” in mid-March, used data collected by the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries using shark tags that recorded temperature and depth data, according to the statement. Researchers from the conservancy, the state, and Arizona State University analyzed the data.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.