Boston’s coronavirus positivity rate has risen; Janey urges caution over holiday weekend

Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey said Thursday that the coronavirus test positivity rate in the city had increased from 4.2 percent to 4.8 percent, and urged people to continue to take precautions over the upcoming Easter weekend.
“As Christians observe Good Friday tomorrow and prepare for Easter Sunday, I want to take a moment to remind everyone that COVID-19 is still with us. Have a talk with your family and set expectations for a safe holiday weekend,” she said. “Let’s renew our commitment to keeping our families and communities safe from COVID.”
“Everyone, please, wear your masks, wash your hands and maintain social distance, and when your turn comes, get vaccinated,” she said. She also encouraged residents to get tested on a regular basis.
The test positivity rate been increasing both in the city and statewide in the past couple of weeks.
The city warned in a tweet that in the neighborhoods of Dorchester, East Boston, Roxbury, and South Boston, the positivity rate was above 5 percent, urging people to “keep your distance, wear a mask, and avoid parties.”
The #COVID19 positivity rate has jumped up above our threshold of 5% in Dorchester, East Boston, Roxbury, and South Boston.— City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) April 1, 2021
If you live in one of these neighborhoods, please keep your distance, wear a mask, and avoid parties.
View @HealthyBoston data: https://t.co/1l99tE7Llo pic.twitter.com/z9VaFBQDxP
The highest positivity rate in the city for the week ending March 25 was 8.3 percent in the Dorchester zip codes of 02122 and 02124, according to the city’s website. The lowest was in West Roxbury, where the rate was 2.2 percent.
