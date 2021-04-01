Boston’s coronavirus positivity rate has risen; Janey urges caution over holiday weekend

Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey said Thursday that the coronavirus test positivity rate in the city had increased from 4.2 percent to 4.8 percent, and urged people to continue to take precautions over the upcoming Easter weekend.

“As Christians observe Good Friday tomorrow and prepare for Easter Sunday, I want to take a moment to remind everyone that COVID-19 is still with us. Have a talk with your family and set expectations for a safe holiday weekend,” she said. “Let’s renew our commitment to keeping our families and communities safe from COVID.”

“Everyone, please, wear your masks, wash your hands and maintain social distance, and when your turn comes, get vaccinated,” she said. She also encouraged residents to get tested on a regular basis.