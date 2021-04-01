At first Cabinet meeting, Biden enlists agency heads to help sell infrastructure plan to Congress

Biden began by delegating five secretaries — Pete Buttigieg at Transportation, Marcia L. Fudge, at Housing, Gina Raimondo at Commerce, Jennifer Granholm at Energy, and Marty Walsh, at Labor — as his emissaries on infrastructure.

The meeting came just over 10 weeks into Biden’s presidency, a period in which the Senate confirmed all of his Cabinet secretaries and almost all of his nominees to other Cabinet-level positions.

WASHINGTON — President Biden held his first Cabinet meeting Thursday, a day after rolling out his $2 trillion infrastructure plan, with the socially distanced participants gathering in the East Room of the White House — a less cramped space than the Cabinet Room.

Advertisement

“These Cabinet secretaries will represent me in dealing with Congress, engage the public in selling the plan, and help work out the details as we refine it and move forward,” said Biden.

The president, seeking to cement the inroads he made among Midwestern voters last fall, reiterated his intention to enact a governmentwide “Buy American” initiative to encourage the use of domestic vendors and suppliers on federal projects.

He told the Cabinet “to take a hard look at their agency spending” to ensure taxpayer money was going to American workers and companies.

After that, he asked members of the news media to leave the room and ignored shouted questions from reporters.

The gathering struck a different tone from the stilted meetings in then-President Donald J. Trump’s administration, when his attendees, one after the other, showered him with praise and gratitude. — NEW YORK TIMES

President backs call to move All-Star Game out of Georgia

WASHINGTON — As pressure builds to move the MLB All-Star Game out of Georgia over the state’s restrictive new voting law, one particularly well-known baseball fan has expressed his support for the move: President Biden.

Advertisement

’'I think today’s professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly. I would strongly support them doing that,’' Biden told ESPN late Wednesday. ’'People look to them. They’re leaders.’'

The divisive law, signed last week by Governor Brian Kemp, enacts sweeping changes that critics say will restrict access to the ballot. It imposes new identification requirements for mail-in ballots and makes it a crime for third-party groups to hand out food and water to voters standing in line, among other measures.

As dozens of GOP-led state legislatures consider similar restrictions, the Georgia bill has emerged as an early flash point in the partisan war over voting rights — pulling in plenty of figures from outside of the state houses.

Some of the largest companies based in the Peach State, including Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines, have spoken out against the law in recent days after they faced criticism for not publicly opposing it before passage. Most major Hollywood studios, which have a large production presence in the Atlanta area, have remained quiet.

Now, with MLB’s All-Star Game set to be played at Atlanta’s Truist Park in July, eyes are turning to the world of sports.

Several big names in the MLB have called for the league to discuss moving the game out of Georgia. Among them is Tony Clark, executive director of the MLB Players Association, who said players are ’'very much aware’' of the new law.

’'We have not had a conversation with the league on that issue. If there is an opportunity to, we would look forward to having that conversation,’' Clark told The Boston Globe last week. — WASHINGTON POST

Advertisement

Watchdog raps management of an aid program pushed by Ivanka Trump

WASHINGTON — One of Ivanka Trump’s top initiatives, a legislative overhaul of programs to assist small businesses run by women around the world, was so haphazardly managed by a federal agency that an independent watchdog was unable to determine if it actually worked.

In a report released Thursday, the Government Accountability Office said programs funded through the Women’s Entrepreneurship and Economic Empowerment Act, which the eldest daughter of then-President Donald Trump helped usher through Congress in 2018, were deeply flawed and hampered by poor oversight.

Officials at the US Agency for International Development, which oversaw $265 million per year in spending on the initiative and an associated antipoverty program, never worked out “an explicit definition” of who was eligible to receive millions in aid, the report said.

The aid agency was also unable to determine the percentage of funding going to “the very poor and enterprises owned, managed, and controlled by women,” the authors concluded after a 14-month audit, which covered actions in both the Obama and Trump administrations.

The GAO recommended the US Agency for International Development make six major changes. The agency’s current leaders, who were appointed by the Biden administration, said they planned to implement them.

Ivanka Trump did not directly oversee the program, but she promoted her role in expanding federal aid to target female entrepreneurs and vowed to “rigorously track the execution and efficacy of the money that we were spending.” — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

Republican says vote to impeach Trump boosted his fund-raising

WASHINGTON — Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, one of just 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach then-president Donald Trump in January, announced that his fund-raising got a boost after that vote and his formation of a PAC designed to push Trumpism out of the GOP.

In the first quarter of the year, Kinzinger raised $1.1 million for his reelection committee, tripling the amount raised in the corresponding periods of 2019 and 2017. He said he raised another $1.1 million for his Country 1st PAC, which has been collecting money for only two months.

“This is a very huge number,” Kinzinger told reporters in a Zoom call.

Instead of being punished politically for his apostasy against Trump, the 42-year-old Republican said his strong fund-raising showed there is a “silent majority that will support you” in these times.

At least one Republican has announced a campaign to challenge Kinzinger, once a rising star of the insurgent Tea Party class of 2010, with Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski touting that opponent.

Trump and his advisers have placed political targets on the backs of the 10 House Republicans who on Jan. 13 voted to impeach, a week after a violent mob ransacked the Capitol as Congress worked to certify Joe Biden’s victory. — WASHINGTON POST