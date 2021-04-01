fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mass. reports 83,879 new COVID-19 vaccinations

By Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated April 1, 2021, 17 minutes ago
A vaccine being administered today the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center vaccine clinic at La Colaborativa in Chelsea
A vaccine being administered today the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center vaccine clinic at La Colaborativa in ChelseaCraig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 83,879 to 3,638,590, state officials reported Thursday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Wednesday than on Wednesday, when 71,434 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 83.7 percent of the 4,348,010 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 2,268,511 first shots and 1,279,486 second shots of the Pfizer and Moderna two-shot vaccines. It also included 90,593 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 1,370,079.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has wracked the state for more than a year.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.

