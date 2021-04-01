Beware the red scare!

Now, let’s be clear: There are legitimate grounds for doubt and disagreement about the Biden-Harris spending priorities. The term “infrastructure” looks rather like a cavernous steamer trunk into which any number of unrelated priorities will be stuffed. In an economically rational world, meanwhile, the streamlined elegance of a (refundable) carbon tax would be better at battling climate change than the multifarious government incentives and subsidies aimed at coaxing a change in transportation habits. (That said, there clearly isn’t the political will for such a levy at this point.)

Doug Holtz-Eakin, the well-regarded conservative economist who heads the American Action Forum, considers the $2 trillion plan a conceptual hodgepodge that’s insufficiently back-stopped by a persuasive cost/benefit analysis. But that hardly makes it socialism, let alone communism.

His puckish observation: “Not every massive policy mistake is an ideological revolution. This is just the former.”

All of which is to say, let’s debate the plan based on its merits or demerits and not on silly fears that it will start us down the slippery slope to socialism or communism. It won’t.

Here are a few important distinctions to steer by when evaluating such claims. (Thanks to William Galston, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, for helping me distill them to the essentials.)

Under communism, there is no private property. Everything, at least theoretically, is held in common. To the degree that individual ownership of property or goods is tolerated in practice, that ownership is not legally protected. The government runs the economy. There is no private sector, no place for profits or price signals. And as Galston notes, in practice communism has proved itself incompatible with democracy.

Nothing Biden has proposed comes within a light-year of that, so to call this communism is to develop an advance case of the vapors — or to engage in purposeful fear-mongering.

But neither is the Biden program socialism. In a socialist system, one can have private property, but the state controls the central aspects of the economy. Socialism, after all, calls for the public ownership of the so-called means of production. As an example of such a program, Galston cites the agenda of Britain’s Labor Party under Clement Attlee. After coming to power in 1945, Labor proceeded to nationalize industries such as energy, railroads, aviation, steel, hospitals, and the Bank of England.

Is Biden advocating such a system? To ask that question is to answer it. Much to the consternation of the lefties, the president isn’t even advocating a single-payer health care system.

So what does Bidenism represent? A step toward more of the programmatic supports seen in European social democracies like France, Sweden, or Norway. Those countries have significantly more generous social programs, but also significantly higher middle-class taxes to pay for them.

But Biden is hardly talking taxes of that magnitude. Under him, even the top marginal rate would merely return to the 39.6 percent it was during Bill Clinton’s presidency and Barack Obama’s second term. That, it’s instructive to remember, was still 10 points lower than the 50 percent top rate brought about by Ronald Reagan’s 1981 tax cut, which conservatives of that era considered sufficient to turbo-charge capitalism.

Yes, Biden would hike the corporate income tax from 21 to 28 percent, but even there, it would be significantly lower than the 35 percent it was before the economically marginal 2017 tax cut.

As the debate moves forward, bear these three things in mind.

First, Republicans have said pretty much the same thing about every Democratic president or candidate since the days of FDR.

“Whenever center-left politicians try to expand the welfare state in the direction of what the Europeans call social democracy — not socialism, but social democracy — they are accused of being socialists or communists,” Galston noted.

Second, Republicans have repeatedly predicted economic disaster would ensue from Democratic policies.

Third, since World War II, the economy has performed significantly better under Democratic presidents than under Republicans.

That’s an inconvenient fact for conservatives, but unlike the nonsense about socialism, it happens to be true.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.