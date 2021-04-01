A laudable spirit of giving stirs but can’t compensate for gross US inequities

The spirit of caring emanating from a March 28 letter by Gladys Vega and Lew Finfer is heartening in a time of discouragement and divisiveness (“Throw a lifeline for your neighbors”). Communities pulling together during crises to help the most vulnerable is representative of the better angels of our nature.

Yet we would not need to dig as deep into our own pockets if our country had not let social spending and infrastructure deteriorate. A reason some of our neighbors have no financial security and are especially vulnerable to the pandemic is traceable to government decisions such as massive tax cuts favoring the already wealthy and at least one unnecessary war, in Iraq, that has cost $2 trillion.