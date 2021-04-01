In spending federal stimulus money, state’s schools will need transparency and oversight

Marcela García was right to shine a spotlight on the significant amounts of federal relief dollars being made available to the state’s school districts in her March 30 Opinion column (“How will BPS spend the millions in stimulus money?”). This scenario is playing out across the state as school districts, particularly those with high concentrations of high-needs students, will be sharing in nearly $3 billion of federal recovery aid.

Brenda Cassellius, superintendent of the Boston Public Schools, correctly stated that this is money that should be spent on students, not adults. We can only hope so, but hope is not a strategy. Too often, without guardrails, funding increases have padded operations or increased payroll without effect for students.