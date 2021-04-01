Another comeback fell short, and the Celtics’ rallies are no longer valiant

It happens repeatedly. The Celtics yielded 70 first-half points to Milwaukee last week only to mount a furious comeback and lose by 2. They constantly disrespect the game by easing into the first two quarters, then decided to respond when they’ve been humiliated — such as Luka Doncic’s second-quarter display Wednesday — and then their valiant rally falls short.

There is definitely a disconnect between the coach and the players, or just the players themselves. It’s the same lackadaisical starts, settling for contested 3-point shots, complaining to officials, determination to score in isolation when four teammates are watching like The Jackson 5 watched Michael.

These rallies are no longer valiant. The Celtics’ 113-108 loss to the Dallas Mavericks was indicative of what this team really is — below average and apathetic — unable to muster enough pride or respect for the game to play a full 48 minutes.

You could have called this outcome in the second quarter. The Celtics fell behind by 22 after Doncic and the rest of the Mavericks splashed 3-pointer after 3-pointer against a helpless defense.

Yet, the Celtics never just lay down. Nope, they seemingly find enough fortitude to play the game the way it’s supposed to be played and then rally. The Celtics outscored Dallas, 63-49, in the second half, came within 2 with a few seconds left, but that hardly matters.

The game was lost in the first half. If the Celtics play with the passion they have in the past, and that has been unpredictable this season, they wouldn’t have had to mount such a comeback. This Celtics team is good enough to lose close games to good teams. That’s who they are.

And the most frustrating aspect of this disappointing season is no one can explain why. Forward Jaylen Brown, who has become the voice and the conscience of the team, reached a point in his postgame interview where he admitted he had no answers.

Jaylen Brown eyes the basket early in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks. Maddie Meyer/Getty

“It’s a little bit of everything,” Brown said when asked if the Celtics are lacking pride. “It’s a combination of pride, a combination of a really good player [Doncic] who got hot, a combination of a lack of aggressiveness, a little bit complacent. It’s a combination of all those things.

“Celtics basketball is about scrapping, getting after guys defensively, one through five. We just haven’t had that with the starting unit or off the bench.”

As he was asked more questions about the team’s turmoil, Brown finally said: “I don’t know what you guys want me to say, to be honest. Everything has a factor that’s involved. I don’t know what you guys want me to say.”

They have no answers — not the players, and not Stevens. It’s not like he’s telling his players to chill out until the second half. He would love for his defense to stop opposing teams from hitting 10 first-half 3-pointers, as has happened the past two games.

He would love if his defense was good enough against Doncic to at least keep him from nearly reaching his season scoring average in the first half. But as the games mount, the season progresses and the Celtics slide, this becomes the norm. Putrid stretches are one of the main characteristics of this team, and no one knows how to stop them.

“As a coach, you should always have faith but that said, it’s not time to dream about the future; it’s time to do it now,” Stevens said. “We need to play better. We need to show up and compete every night with great urgency, all the way through the game, regardless of what just happened. I don’t really care about the future. I don’t really care about the first 48 games. It’s like, what are we going to do? That’s the question.

“I didn’t think we started awful. We missed some shots but we were flying around. We were playing the right way but when adversity hit, we nosedived.”

Brad Stevens lets the officials know he is not happy with a call during Wednesday's loss to Dallas. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

That final statement may be the biggest indictment on the team. The Celtics don’t scare anyone around the league. New Orleans came into TD Garden Monday fully confident it could win and did. The Mavericks felt the same way. Last year’s Celtics team had the troubling habit of building big leads and then melting down.

This team is the opposite. They get pounced on, then decide to respond only to fall short because their margin for error was so thin.

“It’s about how are we going to play when it gets tough,” Stevens said. “Because it’s always going to get tough. The players are too good. Those shots that Luka hit were ridiculous. There’s nothing else we can say about those. So we have to move on. I do believe that we can but I’m not going to sit up here and talk about what we hope to do and all that crap. I’ve been around good teams and I’ve been around bad teams and we’re very average right now.”

It’s one thing to be average because you have average talent and it’s another to be average because you lack consistent effort. The latter makes you an unlikeable team for your faithful fans, hence the boos that rained down after the putrid second quarter.

This is no reason to discuss solutions when the players and coaches don’t have any themselves. So the most disappointing season in Stevens’s tenure will continue likely with more disappointments, lapses and losses caused by ambivalence.

