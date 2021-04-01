Brady Sheehan is a savior for Holbrook/Avon football in double overtime win over Bishop Connolly

“I coached [Sheehan] last year in sub-varsity,” Holbrook coach Brendan Case. “He came back this year looking like a different kid.”

Trailing by 3 in the second overtime, the Bulldogs made an adjustment in their formation, overloaded the right side, and fed the ball to Sheehan on the left. The junior from Avon punched in the go-ahead touchdown, powering host Holbrook/Avon to a 34-31 Mayflower win over Bishop Connolly Wednesday night.

After Brady Sheehan escaped pressure in the backfield, turning a possible loss into a 7-yard gain, the Holbrook/Avon football team had the ball 4 yards shy of the end zone.

Advertisement

Sheehan surged to a 140-yard, three-touchdown performance on 27 carries, scoring in both OTs. The Bulldogs (1-1) limited Bishop Connolly (1-1) to a 24-yard field goal by Michael Silvestro in the second extra period, giving Sheehan the chance to win it.

“They started keying on him, and Brady really fought through a lot,” Case said. “He really works to get those extra yards.”

Kyle Menice shined for the Cougars, running for 142 yards and three scores on 16 carries, including touchdowns of 37 and 58 yards on back-to-back possessions in the first half.

But in the second half, the Bulldogs kept the Cougars off the board entirely. Case said Holbrook/Avon dropped its linebackers back rather than blitzing more in the second half, allowing defensive playmakers like Daveon Scott and Justin Jerome to “wreak havoc”. Jerome made a key tackle in the first overtime to stop the Cougars’ two-point try and send the game to the second OT.

“Bishop Connolly is a really good team,” Case said. “For us to come back and win it is a credit to the team and their toughness.”

The Bulldogs host Atlantis Charter on April 9 as they try to build momentum.

“It would’ve been pretty devastating to lose that game,” Case said. “It was great to see them come out and play and fly around. If they fight through and play together, they’re going to reap the benefits.”

Advertisement

Boys’ basketball

Lynn Classical 52, Malden 31 — Seniors Jayden Thornton (17 points) and Angel Garcia (14 points) set the tone offensively for the host Rams (4-3) in the quarterfinals of the Greater Boston League Tournament.

Field hockey

Case 3, Bourne 3 — Tori Flaherty and Aaysham Tahir each scored their first varsity goals for the Lady Canalmen as visiting Bourne held on for the tie despite two fourth-quarter goals by Case.

Girls’ indoor track

Newburyport 43, North Reading 43 — North Reading’s Maddy GiNapoli, Ashley Rabbitt, Katelyn Gorgenyi, and Julia Phorstab won the 4x400 relay in 4 minutes, 19.1 seconds to force the tie in the Cape Ann indoor track meet.

Boys’ soccer

O’Bryant 10, Cristo Rey 0 — Sophomore Hamsa Sharif scored his first varsity goal and seniors Ethan Somers and Conan McCusker each added two goals as the Tigers (4-0) remained unbeaten in the Boston City League game.

Girls’ volleyball

Canton 3, Oliver Ames 0 — Liz Bickett had seven kills, four blocks, and 10 digs as the Bulldogs (7-1) seized first place in the Hockomock League’s Davenport Division.

King Philip 3, Attleboro 0 — Nicole Coughlan had 10 kills and two aces and Giovanna Fruci and Ahunna Janes each added six kills for the Warriors (6-1) in the Hockomock League win.