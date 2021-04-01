Celtics spin their wheels over their problems — and get nowhere

“I think they need to look internally,” Ainge said. “They need to want it more, and they need to be able to fight through adversity better.”

The Celtics president of basketball operations says he is puzzled by his team’s slow start. He defends coach Brad Stevens. He says he believes the team can still find its rhythm. On Thursday, he called out his players a bit, saying he is putting the responsibility for the turnaround on their shoulders.

Danny Ainge’s weekly and contractually obligated appearances on 98.5 The Sports Hub this year almost seem as if they are running on a loop.

Advertisement

The Celtics generally have started games with good energy, but when an opponent starts making tough shots and the Celtics start missing open ones, the body language of Boston’s players becomes abysmal.

No one — not Ainge, not Stevens, not the players themselves — can pinpoint the root cause of this issue. The players have talked about how they must fix it, but then the problem resurfaces. Sometimes it’s hard to tell whether this group truly hates losing, or just says that it does after letting another game slip away.

The Zoom interviews after losses have taken on a similar vibe to Ainge’s radio appearances. The differences are that they occur much more frequently, the players are typically frustrated because they just lost another game, and recently they have seemed sick of explaining themselves.

“Everybody wants to be pessimistic, to pick everything apart,” Jaylen Brown said after Wednesday’s loss to Dallas. “It doesn’t help.”

It almost sounded like a more subtle version of Rick Pitino’s memorable rant 21 years ago when, as Celtics coach, he lashed out at the negativity in Boston after another loss.

Guard Marcus Smart, for one, had no issues with being accountable after these losses. He believes it has some value.

Advertisement

“We should feel uncomfortable with these conversations talking about the same thing over and over,” he said. “It should hurt. Hopefully we kind of get that into our brains to fix it and figure it out, whatever that is.”

Some other Celtics thoughts:

▪ Their remaining strength of schedule is in the middle of the pack, with their opponents entering Thursday with a combined winning percentage of .494, the 15th-most difficult in the league. But most of the teams they are jostling with in the East have easier paths. The Knicks have the eighth- toughest schedule, followed by the Hornets (17th), Heat (19th), Hawks (22nd) and Pacers (25th).

▪ The Celtics have issues, but they’ve also had considerable roster inconsistency. Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams, Tristan Thompson, and Romeo Langford were all sidelined with COVID-19. Langford also missed the first half of the year recovering from wrist surgery.

Kemba Walker missed the first 11 games while he strengthened his left knee and is still not playing in the second half of back-to-backs. Smart missed nearly six weeks with a calf strain. Payton Pritchard missed two weeks with a knee sprain. Semi Ojeleye is currently out with a side strain.

And new additions Evan Fournier, Moe Wagner, and Luke Kornet are still learning the ropes.

Yes, every team has dealt with setbacks during this unusual year. But it’s tough to judge exactly where the Celtics stand until all — or even most — of the pieces are able to play together. As Stevens said after Wednesday’s loss, there hasn’t even been a chance to tinker with lineups and rotations, because he’s mostly just been forced to use whoever is available.

Advertisement

Having said that, the Celtics’ lack of depth has been apparent when they are shorthanded. The NBA expanded rosters this season and made two-way-contract players eligible, but it’s clear Stevens simply does not have faith in his second-year two-way players, Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters.

Last weekend, Oklahoma City two-way-contract player Moses Brown erupted for 21 points and 23 rebounds in a loss to the Celtics, and he was soon rewarded with an NBA deal. The Celtics certainly could have used a slice of that production from their two-way slots this year.

▪ It’s hard to believe that with just 24 games left, the Celtics have not played the Hornets. The two teams are battling in the middle of the conference standings, and they will meet Sunday for the first time.

The teams remain inextricably linked, of course. Two seasons ago, Walker left the Hornets to sign with the Celtics in free agency. That meant that Terry Rozier’s time in Boston was over; he agreed to a deal with Charlotte and was sent there in a sign-and-trade.

This season, Rozier has played like a borderline All-Star. He is averaging 20.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from the 3-point line. He is also nearly four years younger than Walker. It hasn’t been a great tradeoff so far for Boston.

Advertisement

And then there is Gordon Hayward, who left Boston last fall and signed a four-year deal with Charlotte. Celtics fans grew frustrated with Hayward’s injury-marred stint here, but one just has to look at the team’s performance to understand how valuable Hayward was to the operation. He is averaging 19.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists for the Hornets.





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.