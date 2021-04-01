Francisco Lindor signs 10-year, $341 million contract extension with the Mets, reports say

The 27-year-old Lindor, who was acquired from Cleveland in an offseason trade, was heading into the final year of his current deal. A two-time Gold Glove winner, he averaged 34 home runs, 85 RBIs and 21 steals for Cleveland from 2017-19.

The Mets signed shortstop Francisco Lindor to a 10-year, $341 million contract extension Wednesday night, according to multiple reports.

Lindor is the eighth player in baseball with a contract of $300 million-plus guaranteed, joining a group that includes Mike Trout ($426.5 million), Mookie Betts, ($365 million), Fernando Tatis ($340 million), Bryce Harper ($330 million), Giancarlo Stanton, ($325 million), Gerrit Cole ($324 million) and Manny Machado ($300 million).

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.