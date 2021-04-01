James Harden out Thursday for Nets with hamstring injury

James Harden won’t play Thursday night against Charlotte after leaving Brooklyn’s game a night earlier with right hamstring tightness. He joins fellow All-Star Kevin Durant , who has missed a month and a half with his own hamstring injury, on the injured list for the Eastern Conference leaders. Harden sat out the fourth quarter of the Nets’ 120-108 victory over Houston on Wednesday. He finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Coach Steve Nash said after the game he didn’t believe Harden’s injury would be a long-term concern... Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins will be out at least a week with a sprained left ankle. Collins was injured during during Tuesday night’s loss at Phoenix. He underwent an MRI that showed a lateral ankle sprain and associated bone bruise. Collins is averaging 18.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 38% from 3-point range... Veteran guard Jeff Teague signed with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday after the Orlando Magic waived him last week. Teague played 34 games for Boston this season but was traded to Orlando last week as part of the deal that brought guard Evan Fournier to the Celtics.

Spanos (right) took over the franchise from his father Alex in 1994. Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The sister of Los Angeles Chargers controlling owner Dean Spanos is petitioning a California court to put one-third of the team’s ownership stake up for sale. Dea Spanos Berberian filed a petition Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court contending that mounting debt from the franchise is creating an estimated yearly loss of at least $11 million for the family trust. According to the petition, the trust had debts and expenses of $353 million as of Sept. 30. Nearly half of that ($164,778,931) is due to the trust’s investment in the Chargers. The trust’s stake in the Chargers makes up 83% of its holdings. Dean Spanos, Michael Spanos and Alexis Spanos Ruhl issued a statement saying operations of the team will be unaffected by the court filing and that they intend to contest the motion.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard leaving for Texas, replacing Shaka Smart

Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt said Thursday that men’s basketball coach Chris Beard has informed the school he is taking the job at Texas. Texas has not announced the hire. Beard led the Red Raiders to an NCAA Tournament runner-up finish two seasons ago. At Texas, he will replace Shaka Smart, who left after six seasons for Marquette after failing to lead the Longhorns past the first round of the tournament in three appearance. Smart left Texas with two years left on a contract that was set to pay him more than $7 million. Beard, 48, was a Longhorns student assistant under coach Tom Penders. Beard was 112-55 in five seasons with the Red Raiders, was named The Associated Press coach of the year in 2019 as he guided Texas Tech to a 31-7 finish, and lost to Virginia in that season’s national championship game... Boston College sophomore Kamari Williams entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the Eagles. Williams averaged 12 minutes per game for BC this season.

TENNIS

Defending champ Ash Barty returns to Miami Open final

World No. 1 Ash Barty returned to the final of the Miami Open after downing Elina Svitolina in straight sets Thursday. Marta Lavandier

Defending champion Ash Barty returned to the final of the Miami Open by beating No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3. On Saturday, Barty will play the winner of the second semifinal between No. 8 Bianca Andreescu and No. 23 Maria Sakkari. Barty is assured of retaining her No. 1 ranking next week. She won the Miami title in 2019, and the event was canceled last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Barty had been 1-5 previously against Svitolina but took charge with two early breaks and used her strong serve and deep slices to keep the Ukrainian on the defensive. Midway through the second set, Svitolina made a rare trip to the net, and Barty responded with a perfect lob winner that drew an appreciative pat of the racket strings from her opponent. On match point, Barty closed out the victory with a forehand winner and a fist pump.