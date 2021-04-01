Celtics’ rally falls short again as Mavericks hang on for win

Jayson Tatum had 25 points and 9 rebounds for the Celtics. Luka Doncic had 36 points and 8 rebounds to lead Dallas. The Mavericks made 19 of 39 3-pointers and the Celtics hit just 11 of 47.

The Celtics trailed the Mavericks by 23 points in the third quarter and 17 in the fourth, and in the final minute they were somehow within 2. But the big deficit proved to be too much, as Dallas held on for a 113-108 win Wednesday night at TD Garden.

For the second consecutive game the Celtics crafted a spirited second-half comeback from a nearly insurmountable deficit. And for the second consecutive game, it ended up as little more than a footnote.

The Mavericks took a 90-73 lead to the fourth, but instead of continuing to attack they seemed focus on running out the clock, which simply isn’t a sustainable approach in the NBA. The Celtics pulled within 98-91 by the time Tatum and Jaylen Brown checked back in with 6:52 left in the fourth, an encouraging development on a night that did not have many.

A Tatum dunk with 3:45 left pulled the Celtics within 101-95. The Mavericks had some miscommunication on their next possession, with Kristaps Porzingis not realizing the shot-clock was about to expire. He passed the ball to Doncic, who needed to heave up a shot from just inside midcourt. But the ball hit the rim, the Mavericks gathered the rebound, and Doncic ended the possession with a more traditional and comfortable 3-pointer.

Still, the Celtics made one final push. After Maxi Kleber made one of two free throws with 30.9 seconds left, Kemba Walker drilled a 3-pointer that pulled the Celtics within 109-105 with 24.7 seconds to play. The Mavericks had a timeout but chose not to use it, and Tatum came up with a steal in a scramble situation. He missed the layup, but Marcus Smart converted the tip-in to pull Boston within 109-107.

The Celtics fouled Jalen Brunson, who hit a pair of free throws with 11.3 seconds to play to stretch the lead back to 4. Smart was fouled with 5.4 seconds left. He made the first free throw and attempted to miss the second, but it did not hit the rim.

Observations from the game:

⋅ The Celtics played most of the closing stretch with perhaps their version of the team’s “best five” lineup. Tatum, Brown, Smart and Walker were joined by newly acquired Evan Fournier. Boston experimented with a similar group last season, with Gordon Hayward in the game in place of Tatum. Fournier is not as physical or as good of a rebounder as Hayward, but Boston was shorthanded in this game anyway and it was a good chance to experiment.

⋅ Robert Williams was a late scratch because of a non-COVID-19 illness, leaving Boston considerably shorthanded in the post. Tristan Thompson remains out because of COVID-19 protocols and Daniel Theis was traded to the Bulls. Moe Wagner, who was acquired in the Theis deal, started at center. While he is a capable player, it became clear that he was not yet familiar enough with Boston’s defensive scheme, as he ended up out of position on a couple of early plays. He did not come back in the game in the first half after his initial seven-minute stint.

⋅ The 6-foot-6-inch Grant Williams got a turn at center in the first half, too. He’s shown he is sturdy and reliable at that spot, but the Mavericks quickly went inside with the 7-3 Porzingis.

⋅ The last time the Celtics saw Doncic, he was busy drilling a pair of 3-pointers in the final 16 seconds, including a crushing 28-footer with 0.7 seconds left that sent his team to a 110-107 win. On Wednesday, he got to work from beyond the arc a bit earlier. The All-Star drilled 5 of 6 3-pointers in the first half. While there were plenty of missteps by Boston’s defense in the first half, most of Doncic’s threes were actually contested. But it didn’t matter. He hit three of his 3-pointers and scored 11 points over the final four minutes of the second quarter, helping Dallas take a 64-45 lead to the break. Doncic entered the night shooting 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.

⋅ Even though fans returned for Monday’s game against the Pelicans, the fake crowd noise remained. There was no need for it, because the rowdy crowd of just more than 2,000 people was plenty engaged on its own. Mercifully, for the first time all season, the fake crowd noise was turned off for this game against Dallas. The authenticity is just so much better. Unfortunately for the fans, there wasn’t very much to cheer on this night.

⋅ Fournier was 0 for 10 in his Celtics debut Monday and fared a bit better on offense in the first half Wednesday. He hit his first shot, a 17-footer, and added a 22-footer in the second quarter. He missed his only 3-pointer, however, and did not have an impact during his third-quarter stint.

⋅ This is sort of how things went for the Celtics: After a Dallas steal early in the third quarter, the ball was knocked away from Porzingis near the Mavericks’ hoop. Wagner made a diving save to keep the ball in bounds, but it went right to Dorian Finney-Smith, whose layup gave Dallas a 74-51 lead.

⋅ Boston showed its first burst of energy after that play, though. It went on a quick 10-1 run to pull within 15 and its defensive intensity was noticeably different. This team has a tendency to let made or missed shots dictate its level of effort on defense, though, and that’s not good. The Mavericks took a 90-73 lead into the fourth.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.